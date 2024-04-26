Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Paul George, Anthony Edwards)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the playoff action on Friday, April 26.
By Peter Dewey
To say that the playoffs have not gone well for my NBA best bets would be an understatement, but I’m not looking to back out now with just a few weeks left in the 2023-24 season.
With three games in action on Friday night, I’m eyeing a trio of player props – including two in the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks matchup – to bet tonight.
Let’s break down these picks, and why one Clippers player may be undervalued.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 332-322-13 (-7.13 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 957-880-21 (+32.81 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Norman Powell OVER 8.5 Points (-135) – 0.5 unit
- Paul George OVER 20.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Anthony Edwards OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112) – 0.5 unit
Norman Powell OVER 8.5 Points (-135) – 0.5 unit
Norman Powell has struggled shooting the ball in the playoffs so far, going just 4-for-16 from the field over the first two games of the series against Dallas.
However, Powell averaged 13.9 points per game in the regular season, and his minutes and usage haven’t changed much, he’s just not hitting shots at a high rate.
I think that could change in Game 3, especially with this prop falling all the way to just 8.5 points.
Powell shot 48.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3 in the regular season, so he’s due to bounce back at some point in this postseason.
Paul George OVER 20.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Paul George has dropped 22 points in back-to-back games in this series, taking 20 shots when Kawhi Leonard sat out and 14 when he played. While the decrease in usage is concerning, this is still a low number for PG.
Dating back to the 2020-21 season, George has scored at least 20 points in every playoff game that he’s appeared in, scoring over 20.5 points in 18 of those 21 games.
Los Angeles needs a win to get the home-court advantage back, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see George get closer to 20 looks after Leonard struggled in Game 2.
Anthony Edwards OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112) – 0.5 unit
Anthony Edwards has stuffed the stat sheet against the Phoenix Suns, and I think the Minnesota Timberwolves star could be due for a bounce-back game after he shot just 3-for-12 from the field in Game 2.
Edwards is averaging seven rebounds and seven assists per game in the playoffs, a terrific floor for him to reach this projection of 35.5 points, rebounds, and assists.
In Game 1, Ant-Man had 48 PRA before posting 28 in Game 2 despite scoring just 15 points. If he can get back into the 20s scoring-wise, I think he’s a lock to clear this number.
