Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Steph Curry, Kings-Cavs and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Monday, Feb. 5.
By Peter Dewey
What a two days it's been in my NBA best bets!
Saturday's action was 3-0 sweep, and then that was followed up with a 6-1 Sunday night with the only play missing coming on a half-unit Jusuf Nurkic ladder bet.
Overall, we have officially crossed back into the green on the season at +1.30 units.
It's been a terrific stretch after Jan. 29's action when I fell to -8.81 units on the season. Since then, I've posted one of the best hot stretches of my career, and hopefully February continues to be fruitful when it comes to won bets.
Tonight, we have a six-game slate in the NBA, highlighted by the Sacramento Kings-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup. I have four plays for tonight's slate as we look to keep the momentum going from the weekend!
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 199-180-8 (+1.30 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 824-738-17 (+41.24 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline (-148) vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Sacramento Kings +4.5 (-115) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks Moneyline (-142) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline (-148) vs. Atlanta Hawks
I love the Los Angeles Clippers in this spot, as they’re taking on an Atlanta team that is one of the worst teams in the NBA as a home dog, going just 2-5 ATS this season.
Plus, the Clippers appear to be on track to have both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the second night of a back-to-back. Leonard has played in both legs of in six of the Clippers’ seven back-to-backs this season.
George said after Sunday’s win against Miami that he plans to play tonight.
The Clippers are also 11-7 ATS as road favorites, adding another win to their record on Sunday night. Plsu, the team is No. 5 in the league in ATS record on the second night of a B2B, going 4-3.
The Hawks have been playing better basketball as of late, but they still don’t defend, ranking 24th in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
In that same stretch, Los Angeles ranks No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating and No. 8 in defensive rating. As long as the stars suit up, Los Angeles is the bet tonight.
Sacramento Kings +4.5 (-115) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland has won five straight games and nine of its last 10, but I’m fading the Cavs in this spot against one of the best road teams in the NBA.
The Cavs have been great since the start of 2024, but they’ve only played five games against teams that are above .500.
Here’s a list of their opponents in the new year, only the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic putting up above .500 records.
- Toronto Raptors
- Washington Wizards twice
- San Antonio Spurs twice
- Brooklyn Nets
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- Orlando Magic
- Milwaukee Bucks three times
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Detroit Pistons
- Memphis Grizzlies
So, I’m selling high on Cleveland.
The Kings are the best team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog, going 8-3 ATS as road dogs. The team is also 5-1 straight up on this seven-game road trip that concludes tonight.
Despite Cleveland ranking No. 1 in net rating over its last 10, the Kings are ninth despite a bunch of tough road tests. I think they can keep this close on Monday.
Dallas Mavericks Moneyline (-142) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
I was hesitant to pull the trigger on this bet earlier in the day – where I could have gotten a better number – but I still like it.
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to get Kyrie Irving (probable, thumb) back in action against a Philadelphia 76ers team that is down Joel Embiid (torn meniscus) on Monday.
Plus, Luka Doncic was at shootaround on Monday despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury that he aggravated against Milwaukee on Saturday.
I’m banking on Luka playing in this one, but Dallas is elite as a road favorite this season, going 8-2 against the spread.
Plus, the Sixers have struggled without Embiid this season, going just 4-10 in the 14 games he’s missed. Dallas should be able to pull this game out on the road.
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Back to the well with a Steph Curry prop after he smashed this line for us on Saturday night in a 60-point outburst.
Curry has been red hot from beyond the arc as of late, hitting five or more shots from 3-point range in five of his last six games.
Over that six-game stretch, Steph is shooting 47.7 percent from 3-point range on 14.7 attempts per game. If he’s going to take that many shots from 3, he’s a near lock to go OVER this prop.
Brooklyn really struggles to defend the 3 this season, ranking 26th in opponent 3-point percentage and 21st in opponent made 3s per game.
The volume is going to be there for Curry, who has had to carry the Warriors as of late – even with it not ending up in wins. Steph was 6-for-8 from 3 in his previous meeting with the Nets this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.