Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Tyrese Haliburton, Warriors-Grizzlies)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Wednesday, March 20.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday's NBA best bets were extremely lucrative, as we hit a 3-0 sweep, and now I'm back with three half-unit plays for Wednesday night.
There are a ton of injuries marring an otherwise exciting NBA slate, and I'm eyeing two sides (one dog, one favorite) as well as a player prop for tonight's action.
Let's dive into the picks:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 284-261-13 (+2.09 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 909-819-21 (+40.04 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
NBA Best Bets Today
- Memphis Grizzlies +10 (-110) vs. Golden State Warriors – 0.5 unit
- Sacramento Kings -11 (-108) vs. Toronto Raptors – 0.5 unit
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) – 0.5 unit
Memphis Grizzlies +10 (-110) vs. Golden State Warriors – 0.5 unit
Give the Memphis Grizzlies credit, they have been a great team to bet on the road this season, going 17-12 against the spread as a road underdog.
Plus, the team is 15-19 straight up on the season away from home, a shocking mark considering that Memphis is 23 games below .500.
The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, picked up a straight-up loss and failed to cover as home favorites on Monday night. That moved Golden State’s season-long ATS record to 10-18 as a home favorite – the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.
Even with the Warriors healthy, the team has struggled to cover when oddsmakers expect it to win, and I think this could be another spot to fade them.
Memphis has a lot more offensive firepower with Desmond Bane in the lineup, and it already beat the Warriors with a makeshift team earlier this season. Don’t be shocked if the Grizz at least hang around tonight.
Sacramento Kings -11 (-108) vs. Toronto Raptors – 0.5 unit
This is a must bet for a Sacramento Kings team that has been solid on the road this season.
The Toronto Raptors are down their three leading scorers (RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley) as well as starting center Jakob Poeltl.
Domantas Sabonis should have a field day down low for the Kings, who are -6-1 against the spread when favored on the road this season while the Raptors are just 5-11 ATS as home dogs.
We swept with two big favorites last night, and I’m going back to the well again tonight.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) – 0.5 unit
Tyrese Haliburton has made more than two shots from beyond the arc in just one of his last nine games, and just three times in 13 games since the All-Star break.
Over that 13-game stretch, Haliburton is shooting just 21.3 percent from beyond the arc on 7.2 attempts per game.
I am worried about the volume for Hali, as he’s taken nine 3s in back-to-back games (shot 1-for-9 from 3 in each of them), but he’s slumping right now.
Shockingly, this also isn’t a great matchup, as the Detroit Pistons rank seventh in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game. Haliburton’s slump continues tonight.
