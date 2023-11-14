Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Tyrese Maxey, Wolves-Warriors)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
We're in need of a bounce back showing in today's NBA best bets, and there are three plays -- including two props -- that Iove for the NBA In-Season Tournament action on Tuesday.
We're starting with the Philadelphia 76ers-Indiana Pacers game, where I think there has been a bit of an overreaction to a few scoring props.
Then, later in the night I have a prop in the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets matchup and a spread pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors showdown.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 34-35-1 (-3.52 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 659-592-10 (+36.42 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Tyrese Maxey UNDER 29.5 Points (-120)
- Norman Powell OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
- Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 (-115) vs. Golden State Warriors
Tyrese Maxey UNDER 29.5 Points (-120)
Listen, Tyrese Maxey went off on Sunday night, recording the first 50-point game of his career, but this line is a massive overreaction to that performance.
Maxey has been terrific this season, but he had failed to score 30 or more points in six straight games before Sunday’s performance. To set his points prop at 29.5 and Joel Embiid’s at 32.5 would suggest Philly has a massive showing again on Tuesday.
One has to think Rick Carlisle’s group tightens up a little on defense against Maxey, so I’ll gladly fade him at this inflated prop on Tuesday.
Norman Powell OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
A Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Norman Powell is averaging 12.7 points per game this season while shooting a red hot 52.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell simply needs more shots, and he’s still cleared 11.5 points in six games this season. The Clippers guard bounced back from a scoreless showing against Dallas to hang 20 on the Grizzlies on Sunday.
He should clear this line on Tuesday night.
Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5 (-115) vs. Golden State Warriors
I love the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in this spot against a Golden State Warriors team that won’t have superstar Stephen Curry.
The Warriors have Chris Paul to fill in, but the team lacks a scoring punch that it has with Curry, and is now facing the No. 1 defense in the NBA that beat Golden State on Sunday with Steph playing.
Golden State has a negative net rating in Curry’s minutes this season, so I can only imagine how much the team will struggle without its best player on the floor for the entire game.
Minnesota is showing early in the season that it is a threat in the West, and it should easily cover this short spread against a Golden State team that is just 1-3 at home.
