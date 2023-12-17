Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the NBA on Sunday?
I have a couple of plays for the five-game slate in action, including a superstar parlay in the points department.
After a red-hot close to November, December has not been as kind of a month. Can we turn things around heading into the holiday season? It starts with Sunday's action!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 87-76-3 (+0.17 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 712-634-12 (+40.11 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Kevin Durant-Jayson Tatum Parlay (+110)
Victor Wembanyama UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
San Antonio Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama has been on fire as of late, grabbing 13 or more rebounds in four straight games, but I’m fading his PRA prop on Sunday.
Wemby, despite dominating on the glass, still only has five games all season where he’s cleared 37.5 points, rebounds, and assists, and now he has to take on a Pelicans team that can be tough in the paint.
New Orleans ranks 11th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, and the team held Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns to a combined 25 points and 20 rebounds just a few nights ago.
Wemby will probably push 30-35 PRA, but he’s averaging less than 33 PRA per game (19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists) this season.
I think this line is a little too high, and Wemby will likely need 15-plus boards against Jonas Valanciunas to hit this. I don’t see it on Sunday.
Kevin Durant-Jayson Tatum Parlay (+110)
- Kevin Durant 25+ Points
- Jayson Tatum 25+ Points
Kevin Durant 25+ Points
With Bradley Beal hurt again, Kevin Durant is going to be back to a big role on offense for the Phoenix Suns, and today he faces the No. 30 defense in the NBA in the Washington Wizards.
Durant should have no problem reaching this number, and he may have to play a lot of minutes since Phoenix has struggled to blow teams out – ranking dead last in the NBA in fourth-quarter net rating.
KD is averaging over 30 points per game on the season and has 25 or more in 20 of 21 games this season – including 20 straight!
Jayson Tatum 25+ Points
Jayson Tatum just torched the Orlando Magic on Friday night for 30 points, and he’s averaging 27.5 points per game on the season.
While the Boston Celtics star hasn’t been as consistent as Durant, he’s still put up 25 or more points in 16 of his 24 games this season. I don’t mind hedging Tatum’s points prop in a separate play if he gets off to a fast start since Boston has been pretty balanced scoring this season.
That being said, I think he finds his way to 25 or more at home.
