Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Bet on Breanna Stewart; Pick for Dream vs. Mystics)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the three-game WNBA slate on Wednesday?
There are two plays that I’m looking to make tonight, but we have a great matchup in the late window – the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Minnesota Lynx – that I don’t have a pick for since I think the line is set pretty fairly.
Still, there is a player prop for reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart that I love in the New York Liberty-Phoenix Mercury matchup, as well as a spread for the Atlanta Dream-Washington Mystics showdown earlier in the night.
After a 1-2 day on Tuesday, let’s get back on track with tonight’s picks!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 12-10 (+0.11 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Atlanta Dream -3 (-110) vs. Washington Mystics
- Breanna Stewart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+100) – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Dream -3 (-110) vs. Washington Mystics
There is a huge difference in these teams offensively this season, and it’s why I think the Dream are in a prime spot to win and cover in this game, especially with the spread moving down from -5.5 to -3.
Atlanta ranks No. 3 in the league in offensive rating, featuring an impressive quartet of Howard, Tina Charles, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, and Allisha Gray.
The Dream are No. 4 in the league in effective field goal percentage as well, giving them a huge advantage over Washington which is dead last in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage.
The leading scorer for Washington – Ariel Atkins – averages fewer points per game than all of the Big 4 in Atlanta.
Washington is 11th in net rating at -12.3 through just six games, losing three of them by seven or more.
I think the Dream will run away with this game.
Breanna Stewart OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+100) – 0.5 unit
Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are facing the Phoenix Mercury tonight, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after getting blown out by the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
Stewie has four games with double-digit boards this season, and I expect her to hit the glass in a big way against a Mercury team that is down Brittney Griner and likely a little tired with its second game in as many days.
The Mercury rank just eighth in the WNBA in rebounding percentage this season, while New York is third.
Stewart hasn’t been scoring at her normal rate, but that shouldn’t impact her on the glass in this one.
