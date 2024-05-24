Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dearica Hamby, Sparks-Fever on Friday)
By Peter Dewey
The two top picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft go head to head for the first time in their careers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.
No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are searching for their first win of the season after an 0-5 start while No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink is looking to get the Los Angeles Sparks back to .500 on this young season.
Through five games, Clark has scored 20 or more points on three occasions, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. While she’s turned the ball over a lot, she’s the only player in the league in the top 15 in scoring and the top 10 in assists per game.
As for Brink, the scoring hasn’t been there – partially due to a lack of shots – but she’s making her presence felt on defense. Brink has 11 blocks in three games for the Sparks while averaging 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
I have a pair of bets for this matchup, including a play on a side with the Sparks set as slight underdogs. Let’s keep things rolling in our WNBA Best Bets!
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 9-6 (+0.38 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Sparks +2.5 (-108) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
- Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 Points (-130) – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Sparks +2.5 (-108) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
I wrote my prediction for this game earlier in the day, and I feel the same way about the Sparks as home dogs:
While the Fever are going to win a game at some point, I can't justify betting on them as a road favorite against a Sparks team that already has a win this season.
Yes, Indiana has played a tough schedule, but it has the worst net rating, worst defensive rating, and No. 10 offensive rating in the WNBA.
The Sparks? Well, they clock in at No. 10, No. 9 and No. 7 in those respective categories.
The Fever are going to have their hands full with Dearica Hamby (22.0 points, 13.7 rebounds per game), and I expect this game to be played at a slow pace since these teams are both in the bottom three in the league in pace this season.
That leaves very little margin for error for a Fever team that has turned the ball over a ton early on this season.
I’ll gladly take the points with the home underdog on Friday.
Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 Points (-130) – 0.5 unit
Oddsmakers are sleeping on Los Angeles Sparks center Dearica Hamby in this matchup.
Not only is Hamby 3-for-3 on clearing 16.5 points this season but she’s easily surpassed this total in two games, putting up 20 points in the season opener and 29 points in the second game of the season.
The Fever have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA, and they rank 10th in the league in opponent points in the paint scored per game.
Even with Aliyah Boston down low, I expect Hamby to dominate this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.