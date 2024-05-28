Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Marina Mabrey, Natasha Cloud, Fever-Sparks)
By Peter Dewey
The WNBA returns from an off day on Monday for a massive slate on Tuesday, which features the second meeting of the season between No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink.
That isn’t the only game of the night, as the Phoenix Mercury will look to end the Connecticut Sun’s perfect 5-0 start on Tuesday night, and the Chicago Sky will battle a Seattle Storm squad that is still trying to figure out how to make its Big 3 of Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike.
I’m placing three bets on Tuesday night’s WNBA action, including two player props for some veteran guards that are off to great starts in 2024.
Can we keep the strong start to the season rolling?
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 11-8 (+0.19 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Natasha Cloud OVER 6.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Sparks +6 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
- Marina Mabrey OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Natasha Cloud OVER 6.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Mercury guard Natasha Cloud is on fire passing the ball this season, averaging 8.8 assists per game while clearing this prop in four of the last five games.
I’m shocked to see this prop at 6.5, as Cloud has picked up 10, 10 and 12 assists in her last three games while playing alongside scorers like Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham.
A perfect point guard, Cloud has played over 35 minutes in back-to-back games, and I expect her to have a big role against a tough Sun defense on Tuesday. This number is simply way too low for how well Cloud has played to open the 2024 season.
Los Angeles Sparks +6 (-110) vs. Indiana Fever – 0.5 unit
With both of these teams struggling this season, I don’t mind the notion of simply taking the points on Tuesday night.
The Indiana Fever won the first meeting between these teams by five points, but Indiana has also gotten blown out by the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. Yes, those are three of the best teams in the league, but I don’t think there is a huge gap between the Los Angeles Sparks and Fever.
In fact, the Sparks actually have a better net rating (10th) than the Fever (dead last) so far this season despite both teams having just one win.
Los Angeles lost by just one to the Dallas Wings on Sunday, and the defense and rebounding (seventh in DRTG, second in rebounding percentage) of the Sparks could be the difference against one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA.
Take the points on Tuesday.
Marina Mabrey OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey is well on her way to making her first All-Star team this season with her early-season play.
Mabrey is averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3.
I love the OVER on Mabrey’s PRA prop, especially since she’s taken plenty of shots in every game this season.
Mabrey has attempted 16, 17, 13 and 18 shots in her four games in 2024, scoring at least 14 points in every game.
The Sky guard has PRA totals of 31, 30, 34 and 32 in her first four games, so getting anything under 30.5 feels like a steal on Tuesday.
Given Mabrey’s massive offensive role on a young Sky team, she’s a must bet against a Seattle Storm squad that is No. 4 in pace and No. 11 in defensive rating so far this season.
