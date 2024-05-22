Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Skylar Diggins-Smith, Caitlin Clark)
By Peter Dewey
We’re fresh off a huge sweep in the WNBA on Tuesday night, with picks for A’ja Wilson, Cameron Brink and the Atlanta Dream-Dallas Wings matchup all coming through for by far the best day in the young WNBA season.
Tonight, the focus in the WNBA turns back to No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indian Fever, who are still in search of their first win of the season when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Storm.
The Storm are just 1-3 so far this season, and they could be without Nneka Ogwumike (questionable) in this matchup. Still, the Storm are favored by 5.5 points in this matchup, a sign that oddsmakers expect the Fever to start 0-5.
Here’s how I’m betting this matchup on Wednesday night:
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 7-2 (+2.54 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Skylar Diggins-Smith OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
- Caitlin Clark OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-105) – 0.5 unit
Skylar Diggins-Smith OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
I love this prop even more if Ogwumike sits out, but either way I think Skylar Diggins-Smith is in for a big showing on Wednesday.
So far this season, the Storm guard is averaging 14.5 points per game, clearing this total with 22 and 18-point showings in Games 2 and 3 of the season. Diggins-Smith has attempted at least 13 shots in every game.
While she’s shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 7.7 percent from 3, we know that Diggins-Smith is a much better shooter for her career, a sign that these numbers won’t last for long.
The Fever have struggled against opposing guards, allowing 16 points to Tyasha Harris in each of their two meetings with the Sun and 14 points to Sabrina Ionescu despite Breanna Stewart having a huge game in one of their meetings with the Liberty.
I’ll back Diggins to have a strong showing at home on Wednesday.
Caitlin Clark OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-105) – 0.5 unit
I’m taking a smaller wager on Clark, who is finding her footing at the WNBA level as a scorer.
Clark has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in three of her four games, clearing this prop on two occasions. If an ankle injury didn’t cost her some of her last game against the Sun, she may have done better than shoot 3-for-7 from 3 in 27 minutes.
The No. 1 pick has attempted at least seven shots from 3 in every game, and this is a favorable matchup against a Storm team that allows the fourth-most 3-pointers per game this season. That’s even after the Liberty shot just 3-for-23 against them from deep earlier this week.
Clark is worth a shot in this prop given her volume from beyond the arc.
