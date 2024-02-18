Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (2024 All-Star Game Picks and Predictions)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday night, and it should be a fun game with the league returning to the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format.
The West is currently set as a favorite with two players from the East -- Joel Embiid and Julius Randle -- missing this game due to injury. Bam Adebayo will get the start for the East in place of Embiid.
NBA All-Star Game odds
Betting on the All-Star Game can be a little volatile, but we're going to attempt to predict some of the action for tonight's exhibition. Let's dive into the best bets!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 213-206-10 (-8.11 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 838-764-19 (+31.83 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- OVER 362.5 (-110)
- Nikola Jokic UNDER 6.5 Points (-105)
- Steph Curry OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-130)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 11.5 Points (-120)
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 12.5 Points (-115)
- Tyrese Haliburton All-Star Game MVP (+1100)
OVER 362.5 (-110)
I’m going to take a shot on the OVER in this game, as the last two games that were East vs. West finished with 374 and 369 combined points.
There may be a little more defense in this game, but the Elam Ending matchups as of late take away any trend we can look at in the total.
If players come out and decide not to defend at a high level, we’re going to see points scored in bunches. To put this in perspective, the last two Elam Ending games finished with 359 and 323 combined points. Had those games had entire fourth quarters to be played, would they easily clear this number?
I’d like to think so, especially with so many more players willing to take shots from way beyond the arc.
It’s an All-Star Game, so why not root for points and some crazy offensive stat lines?
Nikola Jokic UNDER 6.5 Points (-105)
This is Nikola Jokic’s sixth All-Star Game, but he’s only scored over six points one time in five tries in the All-Star Game.
Last year, Jokic admitted that he wouldn’t draft himself, saying that he’s not built for the All-Star Game. It’s true, as the Joker isn’t about the showboating and flashy scoring that happens in this game.
He’s never taken more than five shots in an All-Star Game, clearing this prop the one time he took five. While Joker played over 20 minutes in each of the last two games, I could see him begging out earlier and falling short of this total on Sunday.
Steph Curry OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
Steph Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in eight games in All-Star Games in his career, going well over this total in his last two games.
Steph was a showman in the 2022 All-Star Game, scoring 50 points and winning the All-Star Game MVP award. He’s taken double-digit 3-point attempts in every All-Star Game that he’s been in, a great floor for the greatest shooter of all time.
After missing last year’s game due to injury, I wouldn’t be shocked if Steph looks to put on a show tonight.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-130)
While Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had just three assists in 14 minutes in his debut in the 2023 All-Star Game, this is a much different scenario.
Haliburton will get the start tonight, and he’s going to play a decent amount (one would assume) in front of the home crowd. This season, Haliburton is averaging over 11 dimes per game, leading the NBA, and now he gets a chance to pick up a bunch of easy dimes with some of the game’s best players on his team.
As long as he plays around half the game, this should be an easy line for Hali to hit.
Jalen Brunson OVER 11.5 Points (-120)
I’ll take a shot on New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson – who has one of the lowest All-Star Game props – to score 12 or more points.
Brunson has shown this season he’s one of the best scorers in the NBA, but the key here is his shooting. The All-Star Game has turned into almost exclusively dunks and 3-point shots recently, and Brunson can shoot the 3-ball at a high rate.
This season, he’s shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
11 players scored 12 or more points in the All-Star Game last season, and that was with an Elam Ending and Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, and Donovan Mitchell all scoring 32 or more points.
Just a little more balance in this game would certainly favor a strong game from Brunson, who needs just four 3-pointers to clear this.
Anthony Edwards UNDER 12.5 Points (-115)
I’m fading Anthony Edwards with him making comments about only shooting left-handed on Sunday. He shot left-handed during the first part of the Skills Challenge, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him pull that out on Sunday night.
If that’s the case, I don’t see him clearing this prop unless he plans on getting straight dunks.
Edwards scored 12 points in the All-Star Game last season in 17 minutes.
Tyrese Haliburton All-Star Game MVP (+1100)
I wrote about Haliburton as a prime MVP candidate earlier this weekend.
While the Pacers guard claimed on Friday night that he’s not 100 percent with his hamstring injury, he appeared to go pretty hard during the Skills Challenge on Saturday, even throwing himself an alley-oop.
Here’s my take on why he can win MVP in this game:
There is something to be said for a player who is in the All-Star Game in his home arena. Anthony Davis won an ASG MVP with this exact scenario in New Orleans, and I think Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton could be in for this award on Sunday.
The Pacers guard will get the start on Sunday, and he saw his minutes limit lifted by the Pacers ahead of the break, playing 30+ minutes in each of his last three games.
Hali is a generational passer, leading the league by averaging 11.7 assists per game. In an All-Star Game where defense is optional, who says he can’t push 15 to 20 in that category?
If the hometown star can put up a 20-20 game and the East wins, he'll certainly be in the conversation. I think Haliburton is one of the few players that has that potential in this game, and as a younger player, he may be willing to play more than some of the vets.
