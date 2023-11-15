Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Bradley Beal, Paolo Banchero)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
We're coming off the first sweep of the 2023-24 NBA season in my best bets, and while it took 21 nights to get there, I'm glad we did.
We have another huge NBA slate on Wednesday with eight games, including some intriguing matchups (Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks).
However, with several teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, I'm looking to be as strategic as possible with which teams I trust tonight.
I have plays for tonight's slate as we look to stay in the green for the season:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 38-35-1 (+0.05 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 663-592-10 (+39.99 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Bradley Beal OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
- Julius Randle to Record a Double-Double (-105)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 19.5 Points (-135)
Bradley Beal OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
Devin Booker is back tonight, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Bradley Beal take on more of a playmaking role in the Phoenix Suns’ offense against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Beal has grabbed at least four boards in every game this season, and he’s cleared this prop in two of those three games.
Last season in Washington, Beal averaged 5.4 assists per game, a season after averaging a career-high 6.6 assists per game. He can certainly dish the rock, and I think we see that come out tonight. Plus, he had eight boards in his last game, so who says that we even need that many assists?
This prop is simply set way too low.
Julius Randle to Record a Double-Double (-105)
I know, I know, another Julius Randle prop – but I really like this one.
Randle has a double-double in three of his last four regular-season meetings with the Atlanta Hawks, including the first matchup this season.
The New York Knicks star forward hasn’t been himself early in the year, but the rebounding numbers are still there. He’s averaging 10.3 rebounds per game, picking up double-digit boards in seven of 10 matchups.
He’s also scored at least 10 points in nine of 10 games. I debated his rebounds prop at -115, but why not get him at -105 to get a double-double since oddsmakers view him as a lock to get 10 points?
Paolo Banchero OVER 19.5 Points (-135)
The second this prop drops below 20.5 for Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, I’m on it every time.
Paolo is averaging 18.9 points per game, but he’s cleared 20 points in four of his last six games. Now, he gets a Chicago defense that is just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
The reigning Rookie of the Year is taking plenty of shots (16.8 per game over his last five matchups), and he’s also getting to the line at a high rate – taking nearly six free throws per game over that stretch.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.