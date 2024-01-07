Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Cade Cunningham, Raptors-Warriors)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA on Sunday.
By Peter Dewey
Sunday may be all about the final week of the NFL season, but there are eight NBA games to dive into as well!
I have three picks that I'm making for today's action, starting with an afternoon matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Plus, Detroit Pistons' young star Cade Cunningham has been scoring the ball at an outrageous clip, making him one of my favorite prop targets on Sunday.
Let's dive into the picks for Jan. 7:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 133-114-6 (+1.75 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 758-672-15 (+41.70 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Cade Cunningham OVER 24.5 Points (+100)
- Jerami Grant OVER 18.5 Points (-105)
- Toronto Raptors ML (+110) vs. Golden State Warriors
Cade Cunningham OVER 24.5 Points (+100)
Cade Cunningham has been on fire as of late, scoring 30 or more points in five of his last six games heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets.
While the Pistons are massive underdogs, they have actually hung around in games lately, covering in five of their last six outings.
Cunningham has been the lone bright spot in a lost season for Detroit, and I love his usage of this prop tonight. Cade has taken at least 20 shots in eight of his last 10 games, clearing 24.5 points in eight of those contests.
Overall, he’s averaging 28.7 points per game in that stretch, and that includes a game where he scored just six points. I think Cunningham can get going against Denver.
Jerami Grant OVER 18.5 Points (-105)
This is a buy-low spot for Jerami Grant against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Portland Trail Blazers forward is averaging 21.6 points per game on the season, but the Blazers have been blown out in three straight, leading to fewer minutes for him. Luckily, Brooklyn is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, so this may be closer than you’d expect.
The Nets are also 24th in the league in defensive rating, so don’t be shocked if Grant can score closer to 20 points in this one. The Blazers forward had 18 in just 22 minutes in his last game.
On the season, Grant has cleared 18.5 points 18 times in 30 games.
Toronto Raptors ML (+110) vs. Golden State Warriors
I’m going to fade Golden State at home here with Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Gary Payton II all ruled out.
The Warriors also may not have Jonathan Kuminga (questionable) tonight.
Toronto is 2-1 since the OG Anunoby trade, beating Memphis and Cleveland and narrowly losing to the Sacramento Kings on the road.
The team is a little deeper now – especially offensively – and the Warriors may have some issues defending Toronto with so many key players out.
We’ve also seen Golden State blow a lot of big leads this season, so I won’t count the Raptors out in this one no matter the score. The Warriors are just 11-9 at home this season and rank 18th in the league in net rating, just one spot ahead of the Raps.
