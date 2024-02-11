Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Celtics-Heat, Domantas Sabonis)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Sunday, Feb. 11.
By Peter Dewey
It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but there are still two games to bet on in the NBA.
The first matchup is between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and I think there is a spread pick to take in the third meeting between these Eastern Conference rivals.
Then, I have a plus-money prop bet for the Sacramento Kings-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup that has hit in half of Sabonis' last 20 games.
Let's dive in to the NBA before the NFL takes over on Sunday night:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 208-194-9 (-3.17 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 833-752-18 (+36.77 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Boston Celtics -6 (-108) vs. Miami Heat
- Domantas Sabonis to Record a Triple-Double (+150)
Boston Celtics -6 (-108) vs. Miami Heat
The Boston Celtics haven’t been the best team in the NBA as a road favorite this season, going 9-11-2 against the spread, but I think this is a spot to back them.
Boston dominated Miami in its last matchup at Kaseya Center, and the team’s full-season ATS record could be a little misleading. The Celtics have covered seven of their last 11 games as road favorites.
Meanwhile, Miami may not have Jimmy Butler (questionable, personal reasons) after he missed the team’s practices this weekend.
If Butler does sit, this line should move in a big way toward Boston, so why not jump in early on the C’s?
Miami has been brutal as a home underdog, failing to cover in six tries, the worst record in the NBA.
With all of Boston’s top six players healthy, the Celtics should roll in this matchup. The team hasn't looked great over the last week or so – playing a close game with Washington on Friday – but Boston should get up for this game against a playoff rival.
Domantas Sabonis to Record a Triple-Double (+150)
In two meetings against the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis has stuffed the stat sheet.
- Nov. 10: 17 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists
- Dec. 14: 18 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists
This is a prime matchup, as OKC ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage, which should allow one of the game's best rebounders to control the glass – and likely jumpstart some possessions.
Over his last 15 games, Sabonis is averaging 14.3 potential assists per game and OKC ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent assists allowed per game.
Sabonis has a triple-double in 10 of his last 20 games, and I expect him to have a real shot to do it again tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.