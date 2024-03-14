Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Celtics-Suns, Kelly Oubre)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Thursday, March 14.
By Peter Dewey
Fresh off of a sweep on Wednesday night, I have a four-pick card for the six games in the NBA on Thursday night.
By the way, we stan Domantas Sabonis in this column.
I'm going out a limb tonight with a same-game parlay for the New York Knicks, but there are two spreads that I also love for Thursday's action. Can we sweep back-to-back slates?
Here's a look at tonight's plays:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 273-253-13 (+0.82 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 898-811-21 (+40.76 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Boston Celtics -6 (-108) vs. Phoenix Suns – 0.5 unit
- New York Knicks Same-Game Parlay (+120) – 0.5 unit
- Washington Wizards +7.5 (-105) vs. Houston Rockets – 0.5 unit
Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
With Tobias Harris struggling as of late, I think Kelly Oubre Jr. is being undervalued in this matchup – even with Tyrese Maxey back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Oubre has scored 18 or more points in six straight games, averaging 22.2 points on 18.3 shots per game over that stretch. The Sixers wing is out there to score the ball, and he’s taken at least 15 shots in each of his last six games.
While Milwaukee’s defense has improved as of late, someone has to score for Philly and Maxey should see the majority of the defensive attention. This line has moved down since opening at 16.5, but I love either for Oubre tonight.
Boston Celtics -6 (-108) vs. Phoenix Suns – 0.5 unit
The Boston Celtics are 18-14 against the spread as home favorites this season, winning those games by more than 15 points per game.
Now, Boston gets a second matchup against a Phoenix team that it already dominated in Phoenix earlier this month despite a 45-point game from Kevin Durant.
If Jaylen Brown (questionable) plays in this game, I think Boston will roll. The team is an impressive 29-3 straight up at home, and the Suns aren’t great as road underdogs, going 6-5 ATS this season.
Trust the best team in basketball as a slight favorite.
New York Knicks Same-Game Parlay (+120) – 0.5 unit
- Jalen Brunson 20+ Points
- OG Anunoby 15+ Points and Rebounds
- Donte DiVincenzo 3+ Made 3s
- New York Knicks Moneyline
Jalen Brunson 20+ Points
There has been just one game since Jan. 11 that Jalen Brunson finished and scored fewer than 20 points, putting up 19 in the loss to Philly on Sunday. He did score just 12 points in the blowout win over Portland the last time these teams played, but he had one of his worst shooting games of the season (3-for-11 from the field, 1-for-7 from 3). He should bounce back tonight.
OG Anunoby 15+ Points and Rebounds
OG Anunoby returned to action on Tuesday night, scoring 14 points and adding four rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Since being traded to the Knicks, OG has cleared this in 13 of 15 games, including a 23-point, four rebound game against the Blazers.
Donte DiVincenzo 3+ Made 3s
Donte DiVincenzo made three shots from deep in the first meeting against Portland despite playing just 18 minutes, and he’s made at least three shots from 3 in 10 of his last 11 games.
New York Knicks Moneyline
This is a pretty simple pick with the Knicks favored by 11 points in this matchup. New York is 9-3 ATS as a road favorite this season and 23-3 straight up against teams that are below .500.
Washington Wizards +7.5 (-105) vs. Houston Rockets – 0.5 unit
Houston had a tough time with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, and I’m worried about this team with Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore out of the lineup.
The Rockets have been elite as home favorites, going 10-5-1 against the spread, but I don’t want to discount what Washington has done as a road underdog.
The Wizards are 20-13-1 against the spread as road dogs, and they won outright as 11-point underdogs against the Miami Heat on Sunday. While Washington’s long losing streak made the team hard to test in this spot, I think this matchup lines up well for the Wizards.
Washington has had very little inside presence – especially on defense – since moving Daniel Gafford, and with Marvin Bagley III out, that is limited even more. However, the Rockets showed against the Spurs that they’re willing to play small-ball with Sengun out, making this matchup a little easier to stomach for Wizards bettors.
Kyle Kuzma has also been playing some of his best basketball of the season (nine straight games with 20 or more points), which may allow the Wizards to hang around longer than we’d expect.
Houston’s defense is a top-five unit in the NBA at home, which is concerning, but I’m worried about the team’s scoring with Sengun out. The Rockets had just 103 points in their win over the Spurs. If they are in that range again, Washington should be able to hang around.
