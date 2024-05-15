Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Evan Mobley, PJ Washington)
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday could be one of the last times we see multiple NBA playoff games on the same day, as the Boston Celtics are massive favorites to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
That won’t be the case in the West, with the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder tied at two games apiece, but we’ve already set the stage for a one-game slate on Thursday with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Since we have two games, I’m going to take a prop in each matchup, ironically for some secondary players to clear the same number of points.
Let’s break down these plays for the last Game 5 matchups in the conference semis:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 357-362-13 (-5.55 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 982-920-21 (+34.39 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
PJ Washington OVER 15.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
PJ Washington has changed this series for Dallas, scoring 29 and 27 points in its two wins and putting up 21 in the Game 4 loss.
The Thunder keep collapsing on defense to stop Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic when they penetrate, and it’s led to Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Josh Green getting some wide-open looks from downtown.
Washington has paid them off, hitting 17-of-34 attempts from 3-point range in the last three games, attempting at least 11 shots from deep in each matchup.
With Washington taking 18-plus shots in three straight games, he’s a steal at 15.5 points in Game 5.
Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Evan Mobley has scored 17 or more points in every game in this series, and with Donovan Mitchell expected to sit again in Game 5, Mobley is in a great spot to clear this prop.
Boston doesn’t have a ton of size to match up with Mobley since Kristaps Porzingis is out, and the Cavs big man has been more aggressive than the first round, attempting at least 11 shots in every game in this series.
Mobley hasn’t been able to get to the line, but he’s shooting 62.7 percent from the field in this series. After scoring 19 in Game 4 with Mitchell out, I expect Mobley to hang around to reach this prop on Wednesday.
