Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Ja Morant, Thunder-Clippers)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
There are plenty of back-to-backs in the NBA on Thursday night, and that's led to me keeping Thursday's edition of NBA Best Bets rather short.
With a lot of injuries up in the air and teams playing at less than 100 percent, we're going to focus on a player prop for an All-Star guard and a spread pick for one of the best home teams in the NBA.
After a rough Wednesday, let's bounce back!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 94-84-4 (-1.33 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 719-642-13 (+38.61 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Ja Morant OVER 45.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Ja Morant OVER 45.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
I love this number for Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, as he shined in his debut against a tough New Orleans Pelicans defense – putting up 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.
Morant should have a field day against the Indiana Pacers, who are allowing the most points in the paint in the NBA this season. That’s the area of the floor where Morant thrives, and he took plenty of shots (24) in his season debut.
Indiana plays at the fastest pace in the NBA, so there should be plenty of possessions on each side for Ja to rack up numbers. Memphis runs through Morant, and he should have a big game against this weak Indiana defense.
Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are on a nine-game winning streak, but I think that comes to an end on the second night of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Los Angeles is just 2-2 ATS in the second night of back-to-backs, and it could rest players, especially after Paul George missed last night’s win over Dallas.
The Thunder are elite as home favorites this season (7-2 against the spread), and they’ve gone 17-7-1 ATS overall this season.
This is the first meeting between these teams this season, but I have a hard time backing the Clippers to cover after a grueling game against Dallas. Give me OKC to take care of business at home.
