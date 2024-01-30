Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Jazz-Knicks, Sixers-Warriors)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
By Peter Dewey
Monday's 12-game NBA slate was not as kind to us as I would have liked, as several of our 10 plays came up one short from hitting in the prop market -- leading to a down day.
That's not going to stop the train from rolling through, as I'll be betting on the NBA every day throughout the 2023-24 season.
The month of January has been one of the worst I've had betting on the NBA in a long time, so if you want to fade these picks, I understand.
Ultimately, I am trusting the process that has gotten me to this point over the last few seasons, so we're back with a few more plays for Tuesday's slate.
We have several teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, including the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers.
With that in mind, here are my plays for Tuesday's action:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 182-175-7 (-8.81 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 807-733-16 (+31.13 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- New York Knicks -4.5 (-105) vs. Utah Jazz
- Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-112) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks -4.5 (-105) vs. Utah Jazz
Bettors are going to want to monitor the New York Knicks injury report to see if OG Anunoby plays (he’s currently questionable) – but I think we’re getting a ton of value on the team.
The Knicks still thrived on offense without Julius Randle against a weak Charlotte defense, and the Jazz aren’t much better this season, ranking 23rd overall in defensive rating (26th in their last 10 games).
New York comes into this game with the best defensive rating in the NBA since acquiring Anunoby.
Utah got blown out by an inferior Brooklyn team on Monday, and now the team has to take on one of the best home teams in the NBA as just a 4.5-point dog?
Yeah, I’m not buying it.
The Knicks are 16-5 at Madison Square Garden, going 10-6 against the spread as home favorites. Meanwhile, Utah is just 9-18 straight up on the road this season.
Bet on the Knicks tonight.
Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-112) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
This matchup is going to come down to Joel Embiid’s status, but I doubt the Philadelphia 76ers big man suits up in this game.
Embiid reportedly was having a hard time jumping ahead of Saturday’s game, which has led to him sitting out two straight.
The Sixers are a nightmare without Embiid, going just 3-9 straight up and getting blown out by a bad Portland team last night.
While Golden State is just 6-13 against the spread as a home favorite, this could be a get-right spot against a shorthanded Philly team.
The Sixers are just 3-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season and the team is 4-4 ATS as a road dog. If bettors want to simply use Golden State as a ML piece, I don’t mind that either.
Still, I think the Warriors can cover and get a much-needed win tonight.
