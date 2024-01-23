Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for OG Anunoby, Knicks-Nets and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for Tuesday, Jan. 23.
By Peter Dewey
There are five games in the NBA on Tuesday night, so why not make five picks for the slate?
I'm eyeing several plays in the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets matchup tonight, as well as two more player props for some undervalued guards in the market.
After a positive showing yesterday, that included a nice win on some Jalen Duren props, let's keep the momentum going on Tuesday.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 165-151-7 (-7.14 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 790-709-16 (+32.80 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- New York Knicks -4 (-108) vs. Brooklyn Nets
- OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145) – 0.5 unit
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+130) – 0.5 unit
- Norman Powell OVER 11.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Julius Randle-Nic Claxton Rebound Parlay (-130) – 0.5 unit
New York Knicks -4 (-108) vs. Brooklyn Nets
Several trends support the Knicks in this game, and I love them as a moneyline piece or as a spread bet to cover as favorites.
New York is one of the best teams in the NBA as a road favorite, going 7-3 ATS this season, and the team has yet to lose a game to a team below .500.
Brooklyn has covered the spread just three times in its last 19 games, with the team blowing a lead – and a cover (they pushed) – against the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend.
New York has the second best net rating in the NBA since the Anunoby trade. Trust it to pull out a win in the battle for New York tonight.
OG Anunoby OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-145) – 0.5 unit
Anunoby has made multiple 3-point shots in five of his 11 games with the Knicks, attempting at least three shots from deep in each game and at least four in eight of them.
The Knicks wing is also playing massive minutes (36.7 per game since the trade) which is a good sign for his usage.
Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA at defending the 3 – ranking 26th in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game and 24th in opponent 3-point percentage.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+130) – 0.5 unit
I’m going back to the well with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, even though he failed to hit this prop in back-to-back games.
KCP hit multiple 3s in Denver’s win over Indiana, and now he’s at plus money to do so on Tuesday night. The Nuggets guard still has multiple made shots from deep in five of his last seven games, and he’s taking 4.6 shots from deep per game since Christmas Day – including five attempts in his last game.
The Pacers don’t allow a ton of 3-pointers, but opponents are shooting 37.9 percent from 3 against them, putting Indiana’s defense at No. 22 in the NBA in that category.
He’s worth a shot at +130 odds.
Norman Powell OVER 11.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Norman Powell has scored 12 or more points in nine of his last 11 games, pushing his season average to 13.4 points per game in the process.
Powell does come off the bench, but he sees a solid role, attempting 10.0 shots and 5.2 3-pointers per game over this 11-game stretch.
Powell has scored 14 and 12 points in his two meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s scored at least 12 points in 28 of 41 games this season. He’s a must-bet for me at this number.
Julius Randle-Nic Claxton Rebound Parlay (-130) – 0.5 unit
- Julius Randle 8+ Rebounds
- Nic Claxton 10+ Rebounds
Julius Randle 8+ Rebounds
Julius Randle should be in line for a huge game on the glass against a Brooklyn team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
With Isaiah Hartenstein out for the Knicks, Randle is the team’s top rebounder, averaging 9.3 per game this season. I like moving his line down to eight or more in this two-pick parlay.
Nic Claxton 10+ Rebounds
Nicolas Claxton should be in for a big game against the Knicks with Hartenstein out. New York’s combination of Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa at center is extremely underwhelming, and Claxton has been great on the glass as of late.
In his last 12 games, Claxton has at least 11 rebounds in 10 of them, so I love him at 10+ boards tonight.
New York is the best rebounding team in the league, but that could fall off significantly without Hartenstein. I’ll roll with Claxton to have a big game on the glass.
