Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament action.
By Peter Dewey
The final two spots in Las Vegas for the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals are up for grabs on Tuesday night, and we should be in for some great basketball.
The New York Knicks are five-point underdogs to the Milwaukee Bucks in the early game on Tuesday while the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are nearly a pick'em in the nightcap.
I'm staying away from a side on both of these games and instead looking at a total (that I LOVE) in Knicks-Bucks and my favorite prop bet for each game. After a 0-2-1 night on Monday, we're due for a bounce back.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let's dive into the picks:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 72-52-3 (+10.73 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 697-611-12 (+50.68 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks UNDER 229.5 (-108)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Kevin Durant OVER 28.5 Points (-145)
New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks UNDER 229.5 (-108)
After watching last night’s game both ended up being played very tough on the defensive end – a playoff atmosphere if you will – I am rolling with the UNDER in this matchup.
New York plays at the No. 29 pace in the NBA, and the team defends its tail off for Tom Thibodeau, ranking No. 3 in the league in defensive rating.
The first matchup between these teams finished with only 215 combined points, so this seems like a major step forward in the total – even with RJ Barrett back for New York.
Over the Knicks’ last 10 games, seven have gone under this number and the other three all landed on exactly 230 points.
In the playoffs last season didn’t play a single game that even sniffed this total. If that’s how they approach this matchup, I love the UNDER.
Jalen Brunson OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
I am surprised by this line for Jalen Brunson, who has picked up 10 or more rebounds and assists in seven of his last eight games.
While Brunson is averaging 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, he had nine rebounds and assists in the loss to the Bucks earlier this season.
This prop is something I love for Brunson given his minutes, as he’s played 35.5 minutes per game on the season and played nearly 42 minutes in the Knicks’ loss to Milwaukee earlier this season.
Kevin Durant OVER 28.5 Points (-145)
Kevin Durant has been on an absolute heater this season, and I expect that to continue tonight in a playoff-like atmosphere.
He’s shooting a shocking 51.2 percent from the field and 49.4 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 31.0 points per game.
Durant is going to be called upon in a big way in this game against the Lakers – even with Devin Booker in the lineup.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP scored 39 and 38 points in the first two meetings between these teams, and he’s cleared 28.5 points in 11 games this season. KD has also put up 30 or more points in seven of his last eight.
Sure, Jarred Vanderbilt may make things tougher on KD, but he’s Kevin Durant. Take the OVER tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.