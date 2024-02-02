Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Kings-Pacers, Terry Rozier and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Friday, Feb. 2.
By Peter Dewey
Friday's NBA action features 10 games, but I'm focusing on three of them for five NBA best bets tonight.
We're continuing the climb back towards the green on the season, and I have four different player props to consider on Friday, including two in the Miami Heat-Washington Wizards matchup.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 187-177-8 (-6.39 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 812-735-17 (+33.55 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Daniel Gafford OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-150)
- Sacramento Kings -3.5 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers
- Dejounte Murray OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Malik Monk UNDER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Terry Rozier UNDER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
Daniel Gafford OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-150)
Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford may be undervalued in this prop on Friday night.
The Wizards starting center is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s played well over his last 11 games.
Gafford has cleared 7.5 rebounds seven times over that stretch, averaging 16.7 rebounds chances per game. He’s put up 8.6 rebounds per game over that stretch.
Miami ranks just 21st in the league in rebounding percentage, so don’t be shocked if Gafford has a big night on the glass.
Sacramento Kings -3.5 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers
I love the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, as there is a chance that the Indiana Pacers sit All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) on the second night of a back-to-back.
As it is, Haliburton is on a minutes limit and failed to play in the fourth quarter in losses to the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
The Kings are solid as road favorites (7-6-1 against the spread), but the bigger trend is on the Pacers. The team is a dreadful 2-7 ATS on the second night of back-to-backs this season.
I love the Kings to get right in a revenge game for Domantas Sabonis.
Dejounte Murray OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has gotten back to stuffing the stat sheet as of late, clearing this prop in seven of his last eight games and six straight matchups.
Over that eight-game stretch, Murray is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He now takes on the Phoenix Suns in a game with an extremely high total (249.5) that should allow him to stuff the stat sheet.
On the season, Murray is averaging just 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, but this prop line is too low given his recent success.
Malik Monk UNDER 18.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Malik Monk’s role is shrinking with the Kings, and he’s struggling mightily with his shooting as of late.
Monk has cleared this in just one of his last six games, and he’s averaging just 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game over that stretch.
Last game, Monk played less than 15 minutes for Sacramento. If his role continues to decrease, he’s going to have a hard time clearing this prop unless he starts shooting better (38.5 percent from the field over his last six).
Terry Rozier UNDER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
Since joining the Miami Heat, Terry Rozier is averaging just 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, struggling mightily with his shot.
The former Hornets guard is shooting just 34.5 percent from the field across five games in Miami, clearing this prop just one time. In that game, Rozier scored 21 points, but he followed that up with just three points in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
I have to fade him at this number on Friday – even against a weak Washington defense.
