Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for LaMelo Ball, Immanuel Quickley)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA has an eight-game slate on Sunday, but there are two matchups in particular that I'm eyeing for today's best bets.
The first is the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, as there is both a side and player prop that I love in that matchup.
Then, in the New York Knicks-Phoenix Suns game, there may be a couple of undervalued role players in the prop market.
Over the last 11 days, I've gone 25-10 in these picks, so let's keep the momentum going to close out the weekend.
Here are the plays for Sunday, Nov. 26:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 59-45-1 (+8.81 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 684-602-10 (+48.75 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Orlando Magic -6.5 (-110) vs. Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball OVER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 2.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 Rebounds (-115)
Orlando Magic -6.5 (-110) vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Orlando Magic are a league-best 13-3 against the spread this season, and I think they rid their No. 3 defense to cover in this game.
Defense has been optional for Charlotte this season (29th in defensive rating), and the team is going to struggle to keep up when Orlando has been locked in on that side of the floor.
The Magic are 2-0 ATS as home favorites this season, and they’ve covered in all six games on their six-game winning streak.
LaMelo Ball OVER 39.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball has been on fire as of late, and he’s going to have a good chance to clear this prop again on Sunday.
While Orlando has an elite defense, Ball’s usage is insane this season. He’s taken 20 or more shots in six straight games, including 31 shot attempts in his last outing. Ball is also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game over that stretch.
Ball is posting his highest usage rate of his career, so I have a hard time fading him in this prop at anything under 40. He should go OVER again – as long as he doesn’t fall into a shooting slump.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 2.5 Rebounds (-135)
Immanuel Quickley has been playing big minutes for the Knicks, and it’s led to him grabbing three or more boards in 10 of his 15 games in the 2023-24 season.
New York is the No. 1 rebounding team in the NBA, and Quickley is a big reason why – hitting the glass at a high rate for a guard. He averages 3.5 rebounds per game.
Quickley should be on the floor for close to 30 minutes in this one, giving him plenty of chances to hit the glass for three or more boards.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 Rebounds (-115)
This is pretty simple for Donte DiVincenzo – similar to Quickley – as he’s grabbed three or more boards in 10 of his 15 games this season.
The former first-round pick is averaging 3.1 boards per game, and he’s picked up three or more boards in five straight games.
The Knicks should be able to hit the glass against a Phoenix team that is in the middle of the pack rebounding the ball. I’d be shocked if both DiVincenzo and Quickley missed this prop.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.