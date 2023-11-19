Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Tobias Harris, Keyonte George)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Don't get too wrapped up in the NFL today to forget about our NBA Best Bets!
Over the last five days, I've gone 11-4 in my best bets -- always shared here or on my Twitter (@peterdewey2) -- and that's pushed to being up over two units on the season.
Sunday is a massive slate in the NBA, starting at 3 p.m. EST with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
I have a pick for that game -- and three others -- in today's NBA best bets. Let's break them down!
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA today, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 45-39-1 (+2.04 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 670-596-10 (+41.98 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Tobias Harris OVER 24.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
- Denver Nuggets -3 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-110)
- Keyonte George OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Sacramento Kings Moneyline (-130) vs. Dallas Mavericks
Tobias Harris OVER 24.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
With James Harden out of Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey has thrived for the Sixers.
However, another player is having a standout season as well – forward Tobias Harris.
Harris was forced to take a step back in the team’s offense after Harden was acquired, but he’s a player that can score at a high volume, and efficiently, when given the touches.
He’s doing that this season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Harris has been great for the Sixers, clearing 24.5 points and rebounds in nine of his 12 games this season.
Now, he gets to take on a Brooklyn team that is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating this season. I wouldn't be shocked to see Harris at least reach his season averages today, which would easily clear this prop.
Denver Nuggets -3 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-110)
The Denver Nuggets cost me a perfect night on Friday by losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, but I’m going back to them on the road against Cleveland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t have Donovan Mitchell in this game, and they’re just 8-8 straight up without him the last two seasons.
Denver still is down Jamal Murray, but the Cavs are 0-2 against the spread as home dogs this season. Denver needs to finish up this road trip on a positive note, and the loss of Mitchell is huge for the Cavs with how well he’s played to start this season.
I think Denver could be a little undervalued in this spot after losing Friday night.
Keyonte George OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Since taking over as the starting point guard for the Utah Jazz, rookie Keyonte George is averaging 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game (four games).
He’s coming off a 15-point, six-assist showing on Friday against Phoenix, and he’s cleared this number in his last three starts.
The shot volume for George isn’t huge (10.0 shots per game in starts), but he’s playing 28.9 minutes per game over that four-game stretch. This number is a little too low, especially if he can score the ball like he did on Friday.
Sacramento Kings Moneyline (-130) vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Sacramento Kings have won five straight games, including three straight since De’Aaron Fox returned to the lineup, and now they get a Dallas team that is on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday.
The Mavericks lost a great game to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night that saw Giannis Antetokoounmpo score 40 points and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 74 points themselves.
I am worried about the turnaround for Dallas here, especially if Irving ends up sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back.
Sacramento has been elite offensive when Fox is in the lineup, averaging 127.0 points per game. I like the Kings as slight road favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.