Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Tyrese Haliburton, Jimmy Butler)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for Sunday, Jan. 21.
By Peter Dewey
I'm looking to get back on track with my NBA best bets, as it's been a rough go the past month or so, falling into minus territory on the season.
So, why not go to my bread and butter, a few NBA player props on some of the game's best players.
Tonight we're targeting Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Haliburton, and one Denver Nuggets guard to turn things around.
Let's dive into the picks for Sunday, Jan. 21:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 162-147-6 (-5.61 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 787-705-15 (+34.34 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
- Jimmy Butler OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton returned to action on Friday and promptly put together a 21-point, 17-assist, two-rebound game in a loss to Portland.
Hali is averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 12.6 assists per game this season, and now he has another All-Star caliber player in Pascal Siakam on his roster.
Haliburton’s assist numbers should continue to stay high, but I think he could be due for some positive regression in the scoring column after taking just 14 shots against the Blazers.
On the season, Haliburton is averaging 16.9 field goal attempts per game. If Haliburton comes closer to his season average for points, he should be a lock to clear this prop against Phoenix in what could be a high-scoring affair between two elite offenses.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Opponents are shooting 37.9 percent from 3 against the Washington Wizards this season, a great sign for Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
KCP is shooting 40.5 percent from 3 this season, and he’s made multiple shots from deep in five of his last six games.
The attempts aren’t always there for KCP – he took just three 3s against Boston – but he’s going to play a lot of minutes, clearing 30 minutes in six of his last eight games.
I’m banking on Caldwell-Pope getting a few easy looks from downtown tonight against a weak Washington defense (30th in defensive rating) that will speed up this game.
Since Christmas, KCP has eight games with multiple made shots from deep in 12 contests.
Jimmy Butler OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has put together a couple of big games since returning from a toe injury, scoring 31 points on Jan. 15 and putting up 25-5-6 in a loss to Atlanta on Friday.
With Jaime Jaquez Jr. out, the Heat needs more from Butler, who has only taken 33 shots in three games since returning.
Still, he’s cleared this number on two occasions in those matchups. Now, he gets a tough Orlando defense that has a propensity to foul, ranking 24th in the NBA in opponent free throws attempted per game.
That’s great news for Butler, who took 16 free throws in his first game back and 10 on Friday.
On the season, Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. I think he pushes his season averages – if not more in the scoring column – to help Miami break this two-game skid.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.