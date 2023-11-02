Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Tyrese Maxey, CJ McCollum and more)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Thursday, Nov. 2 brings a four-game NBA slate, and it's a prop night for my NBA best bets!
I have a player prop that I love for each game on Thursday, including picks for Tyrese Maxey and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama!
So far this season we've been teetering on the .500 line, but that's going to change soon, as I'm starting to get a feel for more of these teams this season. Let's have fun this Thursday and hit some props!
If you’re looking to bet on any games in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins) and three months free of NBA League Pass!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 16-17 (-2.09 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 641-574-9 (+37.85 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- John Collins to Record a Double-Double (+245) – 0.5 unit
- CJ McCollum OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Point-Guard Parlay (-105)
John Collins to Record a Double-Double (+245) – 0.5 unit
In five games this season, Utah Jazz forward John Collins has three double-doubles, and the Jazz as a team rank fifth in the league in rebounding percentage.
Collins has scored at least 11 points in every game this season, and he’s grabbed at least nine boards in four of his five matchups.
In the second night of a back-to-back, I don’t mind betting on him after he played just 27 minutes (a season-low) on Wednesday. If Utah (10th in pace) can speed this game up, I love this prop for Collins.
CJ McCollum OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson for this game and Brandon Ingram (knee) is questionable after missing the team’s last two games.
With Trey Murphy III also sidelined, someone has to score for the Pelicans, and I think McCollum ends up doing it all. He’s cleared this prop twice already this season and is averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is drawing a ton of bets this season, so why not share one for him tonight?
I am focused on Wemby’s rebounds prop (6.5), as he’s cleared it in two games this season and has grabbed at least five boards in every matchup for the Suns.
In just 28 minutes on Tuesday, Wemby grabbed eight boards against the Suns, and he could see more action on Thursday if he can avoid turnovers and foul trouble.
We have a solid floor of around five boards, so I think it’s reasonable to think he can push for seven or more in this game.
Point-Guard Parlay (-105)
Dennis Schroder 20+ Points, Rebounds and Assists
I love this line for Dennis Schroder, who has been terrific for the Raptors to start this season.
The veteran guard is averaging 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on the season, reaching 20 PRA in all but one game.
Last night, Schroder was great, putting up 24 points, four rebounds, and 11 dimes. He finished with 29 PRA in his first meeting with Philly this season.
I love him to go OVER this alternate line tonight.
Tyrese Maxey 30+ Points Rebounds and Assists
So far this season, Maxey is averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, easily clearing 30 PRA in every game.
I don’t mind adjusting his regular PRA line (33.5) down a notch to parlay with Schroder. Both guards thrived in their last matchup against each other, and I think a Raptors team on the second night of a back-to-back is a good one for Maxey to attack.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.