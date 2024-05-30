Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kelsey Mitchell, Marina Mabrey)
By Peter Dewey
Several intriguing rookies are in action on Thursday night in the WNBA, as Cameron Brink and Angel Reese go head to head after Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Seattle Storm.
Indiana is shorthanded on Thursday with Erica Wheeler and Temi Fagbenle ruled out, but that opens up an interesting angle in the prop market for this matchup.
I’m looking to bet on a prop in each of these games, which are both expected to be close contests based on the latest lines. However, instead of focusing on the rookies, I’m eyeing two veteran guards to steal the show on Thursday night.
After cashing our Atlanta Dream pick on Wednesday, let’s keep the positive momentum rolling for tonight’s two-game slate:
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 13-11 (+0.52 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 16.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Marina Mabrey OVER 17.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Kelsey Mitchell OVER 16.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
Kelsey Mitchell came off the bench for the Fever in the first two games of the season, but since entering the starting lineup she’s been a consistent scorer for them.
With Wheeler out, I only expect Mitchell’s role to increase.
The veteran guard is averaging 14.1 points per game on the season, but as a starter that number rises to 16.7 per game with Mitchell clearing 16.5 points in four of his six starts.
The key? Mitchell’s usage is way up as a starter. She’s attempted at least 14 shots in each of those games, playing over 30 minutes in all but one start. Now, with the top bench guard (Wheeler) inactive for Indiana, I expect both Clark and Mitchell to have bigger workloads on Thursday.
Last season, Mitchell was an All-Star and averaged 18.2 points per game – her fourth straight season averaging 17.8 or more points per game. She’s more than capable of clearing this prop on Thursday.
Marina Mabrey OVER 17.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Earlier this week, I bet on Marina Mabrey and she promptly had her worst game of the season.
It happens, and it’s not going to deter me from betting on the Sky guard again on Thursday.
Mabrey enters this matchup averaging 16.8 points per game, but she has scored 19 or more points in three of her five matchups.
Despite taking just 10 shots and scoring seven points in a loss to the Storm this week, Mabrey has attempted 13 or more shots in all of her other games. On the season, she’s shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3 – solid numbers given her expanded role in 2024.
I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for Mabrey after she played a season-low 24 minutes on Tuesday. In every other game, Mabrey has played over 33 minutes, which has contributed to her massive usage.
Back her to bounce back against a Sparks team that allows over 80 points per game on the season.
