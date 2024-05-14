PGA Championship First Round Leader Odds (Bet Jason Day at Valhalla)
The second major of the golf season is set to tee-off Thursday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, at Valhalla Golf Club.
If you don't have the patience waiting all four rounds to see if your bets win at the PGA Championship, then let me introduce you to first round leader odds. Betting on which golfer will be leading after the opening round gives us something to sweat on the first day.
You can use this type of bet to either get longer odds on a top golfer or a better chance of cashing a bet on a dark horse. Anything can happen in a single round.
Let's take a look at the top odds to be the first round leader and then I'll give you my pick.
PGA Championship Round 1 Leader Odds
The top 10 odds to be the first round leader listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Scottie Scheffler +1200
- Rory McIlroy +1600
- Brooks Koepka +2500
- Jon Rahm +2800
- Ludvig Aberg +2800
- Xander Schauffele +2800
- Bryson DeChambeau +3300
- Collin Morikawa +3300
- Cameron Smith +4000
- Max Homa +4000
PGA Championship Round 1 Leader Prediction
Jason Day +5500
The PGA Championship has been kind to Jason Day over the years. It's the one major he's been able to win and he has finished inside the top 10 at this event six times in his career including a T15 finish in 2014, the last time it was hosted at Valhalla.
He's coming into this week in great form after finishing T4 at the Wells Fargo Championship last week. His short game was dialed in and his irons were sharp at times. He enters this week ranking 19th in scrambling percentage, which will be huge at a course like this that boasts some of the smallest greens on the golf schedule.
Finally, and most importantly, his best stuff comes in the opening round. He ranks 10th on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average this season at 68.92, which is hugely important in a first round leader bet.
I'll take Day to be leading after Round 1 at 55/1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!