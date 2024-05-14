PGA Championship Hole-in-One Odds (Will There Be an Ace at Valhalla?)
The PGA Championship is set to tee-off on Wednesday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
This will be the first time we'll see professional golf at Valhalla since the 2014 PGA Championship, which was won by Rory McIlroy.
Let's take a look at one of most electric prop bets you can place this week; whether or not someone will record a hole-in-one.
PGA Championship Hole-in-One Odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Yes +110
- No -150
The odds are set at +110 for there to be a hole-on-one recorded at any point of this week's PGA Championship. That's an implied probability of 47.62%.
PGA Championship Hole-in-One Prediction
There was no hole-in-one recorded at this event when it was last hosted at Valhalla in 2014, but we should dive into the course a little bit further before we decide which side to bet on.
There are four Par 3s at this course, with three of them set at over 200 yards. I think we're safe to cross the 14th hole off our list of possible hole-in-one holes with it measuring at 254 yards.
The hole that is most likely to present golfers with hole-in-one opportunities is No. 3, measuring in at 208 yards but with a slightly easier green to navigate than the 190-yard No. 9 hole.
Still, there aren't any holes that scream "hole-in-one" to me this week. I'll back the "No" at -150.
Pick: No -150
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
