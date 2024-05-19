PGA Championship Live Odds and Best Bets Before Round 4
Strap in, folks. We're in for an electric final round at the PGA Championship.
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under par, but there are four other golfers within two strokes of them, including Sahith Theegala who is solo third, one stroke back from the lead.
Let's take a look at the live odds to win the event before the leaders tee-off. I'll also break down two golfers I recommend placing a live bet on.
PGA Championship Live Odds Before Final Round
Odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Xander Schauffele +240
- Collin Morikawa +260
- Bryson DeChambeau +600
- Sahith Theegala +650
- Viktor Hovland +700
- Shane Lowry +1200
- Robert MacIntyre +3500
- Justin Rose +3500
- Dean Burmester +5500
- Justin Thomas +6000
- Tony Finau +10000
- Rory McIlroy +13000
PGA Championship Live Picks to Win
Sahith Theegala +650
Despite being in solo third place, Sahith Theegala is sitting fourth on the odds list. As a result, he's my best live bet to win heading into today. The winner today is going to be the one that can sink the most putts and Theegala has been averaging +2.36 strokes per round with his putting this tournament. His driver has been a bit wayward at times, so if he can straighten that out then he should be smooth sailing in today's final round.
Viktor Hovland +700
Viktor Hovland has been playing horrifically this season but things seemed to have been fixed almost immediately after getting back with his old swing coach. As a result, he's gained strokes in all four areas this event and his ball striking has been fantastic, gaining +1.58 strokes per round with his approach play, the most amongst all top golfers on the odds list besides Xander Schauffele.
If he can keep that going while sinking a few putts, he can make a run at this thing. He'll be two shots back when he tees off this afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
