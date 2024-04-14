PGA Championship Odds: Can Scottie Scheffler Win Back-to-Back Majors?
Breaking down the opening odds for the 2024 PGA Championship
The first golf major of 2024 is in the books and the betting favorite, Scottie Scheffler, has won his second career Green Jacket.
Other golfers were in the mix on Sunday but all but Scottie fell victim to Amen Corner. As a result, Scheffler cruised to a four-stroke victory.
The next major on the golf calendar is the PGA Championship which will tee off on May 16 at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. It will be the fourth time the tournament will be hosted at Valhalla. The last time it was hosted there was in 2014 when Rory McIlroy captured the win, beating Phil Mickelson by a single stroke.
Let's take a peak at the latest odds to win next month's PGA Championship.
PGA Championship Opening Odds
Scottie Scheffler favored to go back-to-back
As you might expect Scheffler is the betting favorite at next month's PGA Championship at +550, which is longer odds than the +400 he was set at to win the Masters. There are a few possible reasons for that. One of them is that he has yet to win a PGA Championship, but he did post a T2 finish last in 2023 at Oak Hill.
The other reason is he's due to have his first child within the next couple of weeks, which means he may not tee it up again until this major tournament.
With the win at the Masters, Scheffler becomes this year's candidate to pull off the grand slam, winning all four majors in the same calendar year, which has never been done in the history of golf.
Tiger Woods came the closest, holding all four major championships at the same time from 2000-2001, but he did not win all four in the same calendar year.
