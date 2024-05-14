PGA Championship Prop Bets (Tyrrell Hatton Will be Top LIV Golfer at Valhalla)
The best golfers in the world are set to tee it up at Valhalla Golf Club for this week's PGA Championship.
There are plenty of ways to bet on the second major of the golf season but in this article, we're going to focus on prop bets. I have three locked in that I'll be betting on this week.
Let's get into it.
PGA Championship Prop Bets
- Tyrrell Hatton Top LIV Golfer +800
- Corey Conners Top Canadian +240
- Xander Schauffele Bogey Free Round 1 +1000
The above bets are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tyrrell Hatton Top LIV Golfer +800
Of all the LIV golfers, Tyrrell Hatton may be the one that's flying under the radar the most. Of course there's Jon Rahm and defending champion, Brooks Koepka, but Hatton has quietly been playing some fantastic golf. He finished T9 at the Masters and followed it up with finishes of T14 and T5 in the two LIV events since then.
He also has four finishes inside the top 15 at PGA Championships throughout his career so don't be surprised if he's in contention on the weekend. I think there's plenty of value on him finishing as the top LIV golfer at +800.
Corey Conners Top Canadian +240
With other Canadian golfers seeing the spotlight this season like Taylor Pendrith and Nick Taylor, Corey Conners has started to be underrated despite playing some great golf. He's coming into this event finishing inside the top 15 in back-to-back events and his approach play was dialed in at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he was third in the field in strokes gained: approach.
He has the game that can shine the most at a big boy course like Valhalla.
Xander Schauffele Bogey Free Round 1 +1000
We're going to take a shot on Xander Schauffele to have a bogey free opening round at 10/1. He's second on the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance behind only Scottie Scheffler, bogeying just 9.43% of his holes.
He's already played well in the opening round this season, ranking sixth in Round 1 scoring average at 68.84.
It's a long shot bet, but it's one that I'm willing to make.
