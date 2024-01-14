PGA Tour Live Bets: Who Will Win the Sony Open?
Keegan Bradley is tied for the lead heading into the final round at the Sony Open
The PGA Tour will wrap up its Hawaii swing on Sunday afternoon at the Sony Open.
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray are tied atop the leaderboard at 14-under par. Sam Steven is sitting in solo third at 13-under par and then a group of five golfers, including last week's winner Chris Kirk, sit three strokes back at 11-under par.
If you're looking for a golfer to bet heading into the final round, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down three of them that could be worth a bet before Sunday's action begins.
If you want to place a live bet, be sure to do it at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Sony Open Live Odds
Sony Open Live Best Bets
Keegan Bradley +180
Keegan Bradley is the obvious choice and the rightful live favorite heading into the final round. Not only is he tied for the lead and the only proven winner atop the leaderboard, but he enters the final round with a well-balanced game throughout the event.
He's gaining strokes in all four areas and most notably gaining +1.33 strokes with his approach game, which is by far the most amongst the top three golfers on the leaderboard heading into today's final round.
If you're going to live bet on anyone, live bet on Bradley to get his seventh PGA Tour win.
Chris Kirk +900
If you didn't bet on Chris Kirk before the tournament started, now is a good time to get in on him. He won last week's Sentry and has carried that momentum into this weekend with a chance to sweep the Hawaii swing.
Amongst all golfers who have a shot at winning today, it's Kirk whose leading in strokes gained: approach at +2.11. His short game is letting him down which is odd considering that's what one him last week's event. If he can dial in his play on and around the greens while staying hot with the putter, he could go on a run today and lock up back-to-back wins.
Emiliano Grillo +3500
If you want a long-shot bet, consider Emiliano Grillo, who will enter the final round four strokes off the lead at 10-under par. His short game has been dialed in this week and is leading the field in strokes gained: putting at +2.27. That's odd for Grillo, who is usually dialed in everywhere else except for on the greens.
If he can bring the strong iron play we're used to seeing from him while also keeping his momentum going with his putter, Grillo could be poised to go low today and catch the leaders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!