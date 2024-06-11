Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Starting Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox square off tonight in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. This inter-league matchup will feature Zack Wheeler, the guy leading the National League Cy Young race and the Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford, who has struggled recently.
The Phillies come into this series having won four of their last five and seven of their last 10, while the Red Sox split their previous four-game series with the White Sox and only five of their last 10. With both teams coming off a day off, both bullpens will be at full strength.
We could be in for an exciting game tonight in Boston.
Here is our full betting preview for the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox:
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Total, Run Line
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-108)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -175
- Red Sox: +145
Total
- 8 (Over -11/Under -108)
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Phillies are 9-0-1 to the under in their last 10 games.
- The Phillies are 4-1 to the under in their last five games on the road.
- The total has gone over in seven of the Red Sox's last nine games.
- The total has gone under in 12 of the Red Sox's last 17 games vs. a National League opponent.
- The Phillies are 6-2 in their last eight games at Fenway Park.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox: How To Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 11
- First Pitch: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park, Boston
- How to Watch: NESN, NBCSP, TBS
- Phillies Record: 45-20 | Red Sox Record: 33-33
Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Starting Pitchers
Phillies - Zack Wheeler
Wheeler has been dominant this year. His 2.23 ERA is the eighth-best in baseball, with an expected ERA of 2.77. Wheeler has only given up five runs in his last 27.1 innings, which has resulted in Phillie's games going under the total in Wheeler's last four starts. Wheeler has gone six or more innings in five of his previous six starts. Expect him to work deep into this one tonight. This guy is a workhorse.
Red Sox - Kutter Crawford
Crawford will be facing the Phillies for the first time in his career. Facing an offence unfamiliar with his stuff may be what he needs to bounce back after giving up four or more runs in each of his last three starts. Before these three most recent starts, Crawford had been dominating, giving up two or fewer runs in nine of his first 11 starts of the year. Although Crawford is right-handed, he is tough on lefties, which will be important in nullifying the Phillies' offence with Bryce Harper and Kyler Schwarber. Given that the Phillies have never seen Crawford, and Crawford has five pitches to work with, we could see him have a bounce-back start tonight.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Pick & Prediction
With the Phillies having their ace Zack Wheeler going, the Red Sox will probably score runs. Only three teams have gotten three or more runs off Wheeler this season. While the Red Sox are 7-3 to the over in their last 10 games, they are 19-11-2 to the under at home and are 10-3-1 to the under at home against the National League this season.
While Crawford's recent numbers could be better, the Phillies have struggled to produce runs over the last 30 days against right-handed pitching, having a below-average wRC+ at 96 over that stretch. But even with Crawford's struggles, the total is still 2-2-1 in his last five starts because the Red Sox give him very little run support, having scored three or less in each of his previous five starts.
The Phillies are 34-27-4 to the under this year and 16-11-1 to the under on the road. With both of these bullpens ranking in the top 10 in the MLB in ERA this season, I am betting on a low-scoring game tonight at Fenway.
Pick: Phillies vs Red Sox - Under 8.0 Runs (+100)
