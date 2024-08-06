Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, August 6
It’s the middle meeting in a blockbuster showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Two National League heavyweights are battling it out for best record in the NL, in a preview of what many expect to be the NLCS come this October.
The Phillies are 66-46 atop the NL East, but have certainly been faltering as of late after a red hot season through July. The Dodgers are right there at 66-47 with some cushion in the NL West. These rosters are loaded from top to bottom and this is an exciting week of baseball in LA. Here’s how to play it Tuesday.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies: -1.5 (+146)
- Dodgers: +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -106
- Dodgers: -110
Total: 8.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Phillies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends
- Phillies have lost 12 of 16 games since the All-Star break
- Dodgers are 35-19 at home this season
- Phillies are 29-16 following a loss this season
- Dodgers have won 7 of last 8 home games
Phillies vs. Dodgers: How To Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 6th
- Game Time: 10:10 PM
- Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): NBC Sports Philadelphia, SportsNet Los Angeles, MLB Network (out-of-market), MLB.TV
- Phillies Record: 66-46
- Dodgers Record: 66-47
Phillies vs. Dodgers Key Players To Watch
Phillies
Alec Bohm: The source of the Phillies offense has lately come from the bat of Alec Bohm. Currently riding a 7-game hitting streak, the third baseman just turned 28 over the weekend with a 3 RBI game on Saturday versus Seattle. He’s increased his season average to .295 with 12 home runs and 78 RBI. This is the bright spot in what’s been a rough stretch of baseball for the Phillies. Bohm’s average is on pace for a career high as well as home runs and RBI.
Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: The runaway NL MVP frontrunner continues to dominate on the field this season. Statistically, this could become Shohei Ohtani’s best season and he’s gotta be loving it with finally being on a top contender like the Dodgers. The slugger is batting .309 with 34 home runs and 81 RBI. He’s walked 63 times and has 133 hits this season. The aura of Ohtani is simply incredible and seeing this performance in the postseason would be special to witness. You can’t stop a force like him when he’s on.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The cream of the crop is on display this week under the bright lights of Hollywood. Both the Phillies and Dodgers continue to grind it out for the top seed in the National League. Right now, it appears they are the only two in true contention for that honor come October. The Dodgers took the opening contest 5-3 on Monday.
One of the surprisingly good arms in this Phillies rotation, Cristopher Sanchez is going to be the one to try and right the ship on this current dry spell. It’s been a rocky road lately though for the 27-year-old lefty, who’s coming off a rather poor start against the Yankees. He allowed 6 runs on 8 hits in 5.2 innings on Wednesday. Sanchez’s ERA in July was a concerning 6.59 and he allowed 20 runs, the most in a month for him all season. The season numbers remain pretty good, 7-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 98 strikeouts. Tonight is a great time for Sanchez to get motoring again.
It’s great to see Clayton Kershaw back on the mound following his shoulder surgery in late 2023. There were doubts he would even take the hill this year for the Dodgers, but here we are. Now at 36 years old, the clock is ticking on his storied career. He’s 0-1 with a 5.87 ERA in a pair of starts already this season. Kershaw has thrown 72 and 83 pitches, which means he may likely be on a 90 pitch count in this game. Once he finds his rhythm, this just adds another useful weapon to the roster.
I believe in the Phillies to get the job done off an adjusting Kershaw. If they get a lead, their bullpen has been reliable enough this season with a 4.03 ERA, which is something they should be able to bank on in this game. I refuse to believe they are going to keep losing games like they have the last few weeks. This is a vulnerable spot for the Dodgers here and I’m going to take the small value here and bank on the Phillies at -106 (FanDuel) to get out early and hold the lead.
Pick: Phillies To WIN (-106, FanDuel)
Note: Game odds are subject to change.