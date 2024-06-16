Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, June 16
It’s nearly 100 miles that separate the home bases of the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles, who are set to clash once more as their interleague series comes to a close on Sunday. Both teams have taken a game to this point, making Sunday the rubber matchup.
This is another potential World Series preview with both teams at 47-23 and 46-24 respectively. The Phillies own the best record in the National League, while the Orioles continue to try and chase down the Yankees as the season continues to progress.
Phillies vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-198)
- Orioles -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +114
- Orioles: -135
Total
- 7 (Over -118/Under -102)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Phillies vs. Orioles Betting Trends
- Phillies are 17-5 off a loss this season
- Orioles are 24-14 at home this season
- Phillies pitching has combined for 3.04 ERA this season
- Orioles average 1.57 home runs per game
Phillies vs. Orioles: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 16
- Game Time: 1:35 PM
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): NBC Sports Philadelphia, MASN, MLB.TV, ESPN+ (Local Blackouts Apply)
- Phillies Record: 47-23
- Orioles Record: 46-24
Phillies vs. Orioles Key Players To Watch
Phillies
Alec Bohm: The best performance on the Phillies this weekend has come from the bat of Alec Bohm. The right hander is 5-for-9 in the series with two doubles and three RBI so far. For the season, he’s batting .295 with six home runs and 55 RBI. Bohm is just one piece of a talented Phillies lineup that is trying to make a run deep into October once again. Alec has recorded a hit in 5 of his last 6 games and looks to keep that energy up in Sunday’s finale.
Orioles
Anthony Santander: Who would have expected Anthony Santander to show up on this list with all of the young stars that the Orioles have developed? He’s been scorching hot so far this weekend, including a pair of home runs in Saturday’s 6-2 win. In total, he’s 4-for-7, with three runs scored, three home runs and five RBI. Santander’s success shows the depth of the Orioles lineup. He’s quietly piecing together an impressive season with a .231 average, 17 home runs and 42 RBI.
Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
This is a great matchup for all the Phillies and Orioles dads to sit down and watch on this Father’s Day. It’s a special treat when we get top tier teams meeting in June as they start to feel each other out, plotting how to attack these lineups. After all, this is likely another potential World Series preview based off the first 70-75 games of the year.
The Orioles ace takes the mound in Corbin Burnes. It’s always a pleasure watching him on the mound and he’s right in the thick of the AL Cy Young race this season. He’s tallied a 7-2, 2.08 ERA season with 82 strikeouts, a 1.00 WHIP and just 22 walks across 14 starts to this point.
Burnes is logging a lot of innings to start the month, going 7 innings in each of his past 2 starts. He allowed just one earned run with 11 strikeouts combined. Burnes' ERA is tied for 5th across all MLB pitchers this season.
Opposing him on the other side is Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Much like Burnes, Wheeler is also providing a strong case for NL Cy Young based on his 2024 resume to this point. The statistics are strong with a 8-3, 2.16 ERA. Tack on 95 strikeouts, a 0.94 WHIP and 87.2 innings pitched this season in 14 starts. At 34 years old, Wheeler continues to be durable with a pair of 7-inning performances so far in June. Both pitchers in this matchup enter on a heater.
There’s not much on paper that separates these teams and it makes complete sense why this series is knotted at 1-1 going into Sunday. Philadelphia ranks second in the MLB with a 3.04 team ERA, right behind them is Baltimore at 3.08 in third.
As for runs per game, Baltimore is first, Philly in third. For good measure, look at the home run numbers per game. The Orioles once again are in first, the Phillies are fifth. There’s some razor thin margins of separation as both teams have certainly backed up their records and have balanced lineups.
I’m going to take a risk here on the total in this game instead of picking a side. This is nearly an extreme low total, listed currently at seven runs. I’m not scared of this number here and I’ll happily take the under as the offensive attack stops here. Wheeler and Burnes dueling on a Sunday afternoon in June, time to bring on the strikeouts. Back the under in the series finale.
Pick: UNDER 7 Runs
Note: Game odds are subject to change.