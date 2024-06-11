Pirates vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, June 11
It’s the beginning of a new series this week in the National League when the Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a three game series. The NL Central takes center stage in this matchup between the bottom two teams in a packed division.
Both teams are trying to stay afloat amongst a weaker NL conference, which currently has a sub .500 team sitting in the final wild card position. With both of these teams just a few off the mark, their postseason hopes would be alive and well if it were later in the season. Here’s how to play Tuesday’s matchup.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates: -1.5 (+140)
- Cardinals: +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Pirates: -130
- Cardinals: +110
Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Pirates are 15-17 on the road this season
- Cardinals are 5-7 versus the NL Central division this year
- Pirates are 4-1 with Paul Skenes on the mound
- Cardinals average 3.97 runs per game this season
Pirates vs. Cardinals: How To Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 11th
- Game Time: 7:45 PM
- Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB.TV
- Pirates Record: 31-34
- Cardinals Record: 31-33
Pirates vs. Cardinals Key Players To Watch
Pirates
Bryan Reynolds: For years, the spotlight has been on Bryan Reynolds as one of the more reliable players in the game. His efficiency may have taken a step back so far this year, but he’s still batting .262 with 8 home runs, 35 RBI and has played in every game this season. The 29-year old left fielder is on an 8-game hitting streak and just three of the 12 hits he’s had in that span have been extra bases. He lives in the top third of the Pirates lineup as one of the “table setters” to get innings going.
Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt: The veteran first baseman comes into this series riding a 9-game hitting streak. At 36 years old, his numbers are still holding up with a .229 average, 7 home runs and 25 RBI. He helps to anchor the middle of the Cardinals lineup that is starting to see some changes around the core of Goldy and Arenado. It’s going to be a tough ask for Goldschmidt to keep this hitting streak up against Paul Skenes, who has made his claim to fame on the mound for Pittsburgh.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This matchup isn’t the most appealing on the card to start the week off, but still both the Pirates and Cardinals are fighting for potential playoff spots come October. These teams are 31-34 and 31-33 and are just within two games of a wild card berth if the season ended today.
The hype in this matchup is all about Paul Skenes, who takes the mound for the Pirates. Ever since being called up on May 11, one month ago today, he’s posted some really impressive statistics to begin his MLB career. 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA, and 17 strikeouts across his past two starts. Skenes had a notable moment against the Dodgers in his past start on Wednesday, blowing 101 mph fastballs by Shohei Ohtani. Facing that Dodgers lineup, he allowed 3 runs, 6 hits in 5 innings with 8 strikeouts. He looks like the real deal and hopefully this is just the beginning for him.
On the other side, he has Miles Mikolas up against him on the mound. This has been a lukewarm year for him as he’s yet to truly find a groove in 2024. Mikolas is 4-6 with a 5.32 ERA, 53 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP. He has allowed 3 earned runs in four of six starts during the month of May, but has logged a lot of innings (71). Mikolas joins his fellow teammates Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn as the only three arms to toss 13 starts so far this year.
What it comes down to for me is the Pirates lineup has been able to piece together more of a collective offense effort this season, even though both teams are not all that flashy. They rank 6th in at bats per game (34.18) and 17th in hits per game (7.91). I’m also not going against Skenes in this position and the Pirates as only a short favorite. He’s already started making a case for NL Rookie of the Year with his skillset.
This is the better pitcher in this game and someone who will cause a lot of trouble to mediocre lineups like St. Louis, who have struggled to generate a lot of offense this season, averaging only 3.97 runs per game (24th) and 3.7 RBI per game (25th). The metrics say to back the Pirates to raise the Jolly Roger on the road tonight and I'll side with them at a good price.
Pick: Pirates To WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.