Pitt vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
College football betting preview for the Pitt vs. Duke matchup in Week 13.
By Reed Wallach
Pitt finally seemed to have landed on a starting quarterback this season, but it may be too little too late for them.
The Panthers head to Duke for its season finale with the team set to stick with Nate Yarnell under center, the team's third string quarterback, who gave the team a lift last Thursday against Boston College, the team's third win of the season. Can the team finish the season on a high note against Duke, who is sticking with its backup Grayson Loftis as Riley Leonard heels from a toe injury?
Pitt vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Pitt Betting Trends
- Pitt is 5-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke is 5-6 ATS this season
- Duke has gone OVER in five of six games as a favorite
Pitt vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Pitt Record: 3-8
- Duke Record: 6-5
Pitt vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Pitt
Nate Yarnell: In his first start of the season, Yarnell impressed, passing for 207 yards while completing 11-of-19 passes. While Duke presents a far better defense, Pitt was able to generate some offense by Yarnell able to find guys down field to open up running lanes for stud tailback Rodney Hammond Jr, who rushed for 145 yards on 15 carries.
Duke
Grayson Loftis: Loftis is improving from his first start struggles against Wake Forest, but the freshman is still incredibly green, completing only 53% of his passes for five touchdowns with two interceptions while averaging less than six yards per dropback. Duke is 1-2 with Loftis under center and the offense is lacking explosiveness without Leonard.
Pitt vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
While Duke's offense has had its shortcomings with Loftis under center, the team has posted an above average success rate over the last two games when compared to all games in 2022, per gameonpaper.com. However, that came against two poor defenses in North Carolina and Virginia.
The Pitt defense is far better than the team's record, grading out as the 32nd best group in terms of success rate, allowing the 56th lowest yards per play mark with the 16th most tackles for loss.
While there's obvious concern that Duke is without its starting quarterback, the defense is the bigger concern, allowing over six yards per play over the last two games and have only five tackles for loss.
There's still issues with the Pitt offense, but Yarnell played as good as anyone else has at QB for the Panthers this season and the defense has remained stout. With little stakes in this one, Pitt may be live for a season finale upset.