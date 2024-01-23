Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Take the under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech.
Pittsburgh shocked the college basketball landscape in its 80-76 win over top-10 Duke on the road over the weekend. Can the Panthers use that win as momentum as road favorites Tuesday night in Atlanta?
Georgia Tech is just 8-10 ATS this season, but enters this matchup with a 7-5 ATS record as an underdog on the year. The Yellowjackets are just 2-5 in ACC play but four of those losses were by single digits. Can they pull off an upset against Pittsburgh as a short underdog?
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread and total
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech betting trends
- Pittsburgh is 9-8-1 ATS this season
- Georgia Tech is 8-10 ATS this season
- Pittsburgh is 8-4-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgia Tech is 7-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 10-7-1 in Pittsburgh games this season
- The OVER is 10-8 in Georgia Tech games this season
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCamish Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU
- Pittsburgh record: 11-7 (2-5 ACC)
- Georgia Tech record: 9-9 (2-5 ACC)
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech key players to watch
Pittsburgh
Blake Hinson: Hinson is making up for lost time after sitting for two seasons at Iowa State. In his second year at Pittsburgh, Hinson leads the team at 18.4 points per game and is one of three Panthers averaging at least five rebounds per night. Hinson is shooting 42% from 3-point range this season and Pittsburgh is 5-1 the last six times Hinson has hit three or more treys. Hinson was perfect 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-76 road upset over Duke.
Georgia Tech
Baye Ndongo: Georgia Tech has leaned on the 6-foot-9 freshman in its frontcourt this season. In 15 games, Ndongo is shooting 61.2% from the field and averages 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds a night. Ndongo came up big in Pittsburgh’s double overtime win over Clemson Jan. 16, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech prediction and pick
Pittsburgh is in a prime letdown spot after securing a road upset of Duke. The Panthers shot 50.8% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, a trend that doesn’t show signs of continuing for an offense that is No. 164 in effective field goal percentage.
Both defenses are strong on paper and clean up on the glass. Pittsburgh’s defense, ranked No. 58, is No. 9 in limiting second-chance opportunities with five players averaging at least 4.6 rebounds per game. Georgia Tech’s defense is top-100 in effective field goal percentage (No. 93) and defending the perimeter (No. 79).
Pittsburgh is due for some regression shooting the ball. Although the Panthers are 8-4-1 ATS as a favorite this season, laying points on the road is a different story. Georgia Tech's offense is No. 200 or worse in every major metric, so take the under as two physical defenses set the tone.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.