Portland Classic Betting Preview: Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
BetSided's Iain MacMillan shares how to bet on the Portland Classic.
The PGA Tour season is officially in the books, but we still have the LPGA to watch and bet on.
The LPGA continues to be a profitbale venture for me since I started betting on it at the Mizuho Americas Open. We cashed Megan Khang at last week's CPKC Women's Open at 40/1, my fourth outright winner since June 1.
Can we get a fifth winner at this week's Portland Classic? I certainly hope so.
Let's dive into my three best bets.
Portland Classic odds
Here are the top 10 odds to win the Portland Classic, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Hyo Joo Kim +1200
- Nelly Korda +1400
- Linn Grant +1600
- Nasa Hataoka +1800
- Brooke Henderson +2000
- Lilia Vu +2000
- Charley Hull +2200
- Megan Khang +2200
- Rose Zhang +2200
- Ruoning Yin +2200
Pick to win Portland Classic
Ruoning Yin +2200
This year's PGA Champion still isn't getting the respect she deserves and now she's starting to return to the same level of form she had when she won a major a couple of months back. She has finished third in two of her last three starts and she finished 15th at this event last season, so she does have respectable history at this event.
She still leads the LPGA in strokes gained: tee-to-green by a significant margin at +2.17. If she gets hot with her putter, she should be the favorite to win any given week.
Andrea Lee +4000
Andrea Lee was one of my bets last week and I may have been one week early with her. She still had a solid finish at T13. That means in her last three starts she's gone T9, T9, and T13.
Now, she's returning to the site of her first LPGA win, being crowned the victor at last year's Portland Classic.
Getting the defending champion of an event, who is in fantastic form, at 40/1 is a no-brainer bet.
Olivia Cowan +8000
If you're looking for a longshot bet this week, I love Olivia Cowan at 80/1. She enters the event in great form, finishing T9 at the AIG Women's Open and then followed it up with a solo fifth at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
This will be her debut at this event so the odds are stacked against her a bit, but you're not going to find a better bet at her current price tag of +8000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!