Portugal vs. United States prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Group Stage
How to wager on the United States against Portugal.
By Peter Dewey
The United States Women’s National Team is looking to punch its ticket to the Round of 16 with a win over Portugal on Tuesday in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Bettors and fans are going to need to set an early alarm, as this game is scheduled to start at 3 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Portugal comes into this game with a 1-1 record in Group E play, losing to the Netherlands but beating Vietnam 2-0. The United States is 1-0-1, defeating Vietnam 3-0 in its opener before drawing with Netherlands on July 26.
The USWNT was fortunate to escape the Netherlands matchup with a draw after allowing an early goal. Lindsey Horan made sure that the United State didn’t have a loss on its record, netting the equalizer in the 62nd minute to force a 1-1 tie.
Portugal really needs a win to have a chance to advance out of Group Stage play, as it’s highly unlikely that Vietnam is going to be able to upset the Netherlands in the other Group E matchup.
Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and company come into this matchup as major favorites, but should bettors feel comfortable wagering on the United States to win outright?
Here are the latest odds for this Group Stage matchup:
Portugal vs. USA odds, moneyline and total
Portugal vs. USA prediction and pick
The United States comes into this game as a massive favorite (-400), which means you’d need to bet $400 on the US to win to profit $100.
Even though that is a hefty price, I love the United States to bounce back from a disappointing draw and win this game.
When one looks at the matchup against the Netherlands, it was clear that the United States was the superior club, which is a good sign when it takes on a team that lost to the Dutch.
Here are some key statistics from the Netherlands matchup that favored the United States:
Statistic
USA
Netherlands
Shots
18
5
Shots on target
4
1
Possession
43%
57%
Corners
11
1
The United States didn't allow many chances against the Dutch, and I expect the same on Tuesday morning against Portugal.
Portugal mustered just two shots and one corner against the Dutch in their matchup earlier in group play.
The team should be totally outclassed by the United States.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change