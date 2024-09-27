Predators 2024-25 NHL Season Betting Preview: Points Total, Player Futures Odds and Predictions
By Nate Duffett
We are 12 days from the NHL's opening night on Oct. 8. The daily NHL picks will return once the season starts, but leading up to the big day I'll preview some future bets for every team in the league. Check out our previous article where we bet some futures for Darcy Kuemper and the Los Angeles Kings.
Let's look at two futures bets for the Nashville Predators in 2024-25.
Nashville Predators Future Bets for 2024-25 Season
- OVER 98.5 Regular Season Points
Roman Josi UNDER 85.5 Points
OVER 98.5 Regular Season Points
I told myself not to overreact about Nashville's offseason like some people have been doing. They acquired some aging veterans in Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, and locked down their star goaltender Juuse Saros to a long-term deal. We'll have to see the product on the ice before determining if the Predators are a Stanley Cup contender. However, this line by the oddsmakers for their regular season points is outrageous.
The Predators recorded 99 points last season to claim the first wild-card position and play the Vancouver Canucks in the first round. The Predators hung in there for the series, with four one-goal games before the Canucks won the deciding Game 6. For the oddsmakers to say the Predators won't improve after their offseason acquisitions makes zero sense.
Adding Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei to this core of Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, and Ryan O'Reilly looks like a team with at least 100 points. The Predators also have Philip Tomasino, Luke Evangelista, and Juuso Parssinen developing as young players and looking for career years.
The Predators added Scott Wedgewood to the squad as well, giving them one of the top backup goaltenders in the league and a fearsome tandem.
Roman Josi UNDER 85.5 Points
Josi has played at a point-per-game pace just two times in his career. He also has some injury concerns, which could limit the number of games he gets in. Josi seems to be getting better with age, but his 34-year-old body has to catch up at some point. One worry about Josi is the added weapons up front could create more point-scoring opportunities.
However, one addition could take away those opportunites. Skjei's strength is in his offensive game, albeit not at the same level as Josi. Skjei is a reliable player, as he missed just three games in the past four seasons for the Carolina Panthers. He could be the assistance that Josi has been missing since Ryan Ellis and PK Subban left the team. It could be good for Josi's longevity, but not as good for his fantasy managers.
