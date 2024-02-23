Princeton vs. Harvard Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 23 (Back the Tigers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Princeton-Harvard.
Princeton is coming off its biggest win of the season, taking down Yale on Saturday, 73-62. Yale entered the matchup perfect (8-0) in Ivy League play, but now Princeton is just one game back of first place in the conference going into the final stretch of the regular season. Princeton goes on the road Friday night to face Harvard, a team they beat 89-58 on Jan. 6.
Harvard has played .500 ball for the last month, swapping wins and losses since beginning Ivy League play 0-2. The Crimson are coming off a five-point road win over Columbia. Do they have enough to keep that momentum when the Tigers come to town?
Here’s the betting preview for the Ivy League clash with a best bet.
Princeton vs. Harvard odds, spread and total
Princeton vs. Harvard betting trends
- Princeton is 11-9 ATS this season
- Harvard is 8-13 ATS this season
- Princeton is 8-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- Harvard is 5-8 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 8-11-1 in Princeton games this season
- The OVER is 13-8 in Harvard games this season
Princeton vs. Harvard how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lavietes Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Princeton record: 19-3 (7-2 Ivy League)
- Harvard record: 13-9 (4-5 Ivy League)
Princeton vs. Harvard key players to watch
Princeton
Xaivian Lee: The sophomore guard from Canada is No. 3 in the Ivy League in scoring at 18 points per game. He’s scored 17 or more points in six consecutive games, including Saturday’s 19-point performance in Princeton’s 73-62 win over Yale. Lee also adds 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Harvard
Malik Mack: An all-around stat-stuffer for Harvard this season, Mack is second in the Ivy League in scoring (18.5 points per game) and leads the conference in assists (4.7). Mack had 21 points and 7 assists in Harvard’s 80-75 road win over Columbia on Feb. 17.
Princeton vs. Harvard prediction and pick
Harvard’s lineup might feature two of the top-4 scorers in the Ivy League in Mack and Chisom Okpara, but the Crimson offense is still ranked No. 225 overall in efficiency and struggles to protect the rock. Harvard is No. 205 in turnover percentage and No. 237 in steal percentage.
While Harvard is loose with the ball, Princeton is one of the best ball-control teams in the nation at No. 2 in turnover percentage. The Tigers offense has been a juggernaut this season, ranking 29th in efficiency, No. 3 in free-throw percentage, and No. 12 in shooting from inside the arc. Harvard is one of the least experienced teams in the nation (No. 348) and is playing like it with its lack of consistency during conference play.
Harvard’s turnover-prone offense should have its hands full against a Princeton defense that is No. 1 in the Ivy League in scoring and doesn’t allow second-chance opportunities (No. 55). Harvard is just 3-8 ATS at home this season and Princeton’s defense should stymie the Crimson tonight while its offense pulls away. Lay the points with the visiting Tigers.
