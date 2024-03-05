Providence vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Trust Friars to Cover?)
By Reed Wallach
Providence and Georgetown will be linked together for the foreseeable future with Ed Cooley taking the Hoyas vacant position last year after a successful career at Providence.
The Friars beat its former coach at home, but the two teams will finish their season series in Washington D.C. With Providence struggling to maintain its NCAA Tournament form, can this be the beginning of the end of its season?
Let's break it down and dish out a best bet for Tuesday's Big East showdown:
Providence vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread and Total
Georgetown vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Providence is 17-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Georgetown is 12-17 ATS this season
- Georgetown is 6-12 ATS at home this season
- Providence has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games this season
Providence vs. Georgetown How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Providence Record: 18-11
- Georgetown Record: 9-20
Providence vs. Georgetown Key Players to Watch
Providence
Josh Oduro: Georgetown is allowing the highest two-point field goal percentage in Big East play, which can make things easy for Oduro, who had 22 points while shooting 80% from the field in the first meeting, an eight-point Friars win. Oduro has scored at least 20 in seven Big East games this season, can he do it again on Tuesday?
Georgetown
Jayden Epps: Epps went off in the first game, scoring 26 points, but it wasn't all that efficient, he made nine of 27 shots, including only three of his 13 three-point attempts. The Illinois transfer is a high usage threat for the Hoyas, posting a usage rate north of 30%, and for the Hoyas to have a chance it'll fall on him.
Providence vs. Georgetown Prediction and Pick
The first meeting in Providence was an incredibly emotional meeting as former Friars head coach Ed Cooley returned for the first time after taking the Georgetown job. While the Hoyas have struggled all year, the team competed in that game, only losing by eight and covering the massive spread.
The series shifts to the nation's capital. and I believe the Hoyas can keep pace yet again.
The Friars' defense has been its calling card all season, 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. However, the team has been trending in the wrong direction over the past month, 146th in adjusted defensive efficiency. While some of that is due to poor three-point variance, the team is 350th in three-point percentage during the month, the team is also struggling on the offensive end, taking the 15th-highest three-point rate in the nation, according to Bart Torvik.
A team that is over-reliant on the three-point shot can play in a ton of volatile games, and I'm not sure we can expect the team to win with a margin on the road on the heels of back-to-back losses to the likes of Marquette and Villanova.
Like Providence in the first meeting, Georgetown would likely want to play up to its coaches' standards in hopes of beating his former team, but in a game that should feature a ton of perimeter shots, I'll trust the home team to stay within a few possessions.
