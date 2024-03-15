Providence vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big East Tournament Semifinal (Take the Points)
By Reed Wallach
Providence and Marquette each won thrilling affairs on Thursday night, as the Friars stunned Creighton to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive while Marquette won in overtime against Villanova.
With a win, the Friars will lock up an NCAA Tournament berth but are underdogs yet again on Friday night in the Big East Tournament semifinals against Marquette, who still won't have Tyler Kolek as he recovers from an oblique injury.
How should we handicap this matchup? We got you covered with our full betting preview:
Providence vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total
Marquette vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Providence is 20-13 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Marquette is 19-12-1 ATS this season
- Marquette has gone UNDER in 19 of 32 games this season
Providence vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 15th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Providence Record: 21-12
- Marquette Record: 24-8
Providence vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch
Providence
Devin Carter: Carter was stellar in the quarterfinal win against Creighton, scoring 22 points with 11 rebounds and two steals. An all-defensive player, Carter got to the free-throw line and made all nine of his free throws as well. After playing all 40 minutes, can he follow it up against a fast-paced Marquette team?
Marquette
Kam Jones: With Kolek nursing an oblique injury, Jones has stepped up in a big way. A 37% three-point shooter in Big East play, Jones has played incredibly well, scoring 22 points per game over the last three games while also grabbing at least four rebounds on average and dishing out five assists. Can he out-duel Carter on Friday?
Providence vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
Providence was up to the task on Thursday night, and there's optimism that we have another barnburner on Friday after Marquette played an extra session in the quarters.
The Friars have the frontcourt size with Josh Oduro to generate second chances and play a compact defense that will keep the Golden Eagles on the perimeter. While the Golden Eagles have potent three-point shooting, the Friars may be up to the test, a three-point heavy offense that is second in three-point rate and will get its fair share of looks against the Golden Eagles defense.
Kim English's group leads the Big East in free throw rate and can stunt Marquette's transition offense by making them operate in the half-court.
I'm going to count on another barn burner on Friday and take the points.
