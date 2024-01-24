Providence vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 24 (Back the Pirates)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Providence-Seton Hall.
Seton Hall is coming off a 97-94 triple-overtime loss to Creighton on Saturday that snapped a five-game conference winning streak.
Do the Pirates have enough gas left in the tank to cover as a short favorite Wednesday night in Newark and sweep the two-game regular-season series against Providence?
Providence has struggled to figure it out since losing star forward Bryce Hopkins to a torn ACL in a 61-57 loss to Seton Hall Jan. 3. The Friars lost four straight in the Big East before cruising past DePaul a week ago, 100-62.
Here is the betting preview of Wednesday’s Big East clash with a best bet.
Providence vs. Seton Hall odds, spread and total
Providence vs. Seton Hall betting trends
- Providence is 10-7-1 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 9-10 ATS this season
- Providence is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Seton Hall is 3-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 6-12 in Providence games this season
- The OVER is 9-9-1 in Seton Hall games this season
Providence vs. Seton Hall how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 24
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Providence record: 12-6 (3-4 Big East)
- Seton Hall record: 13-6 (6-2 Big East)
Providence vs. Seton Hall key players to watch
Providence
Devin Carter: The 6-foot-3 junior has had to carry the load offensively for Providence since Hopkins went down with the season-ending knee injury. Carter is second in the Big East in scoring at 18.2 points per game and is averaging 24.7 points per game over the last four contests. He is second in the conference in field goal per game (6.4) and is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Seton Hall limited Carter to a season-low 10 points in the previous matchup earlier this month.
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: The senior guard is in his third season with the Pirates and is playing like the potential Big East Player of the Year. Richmond ranks seventh in the Big East in scoring (16.4 points per game), 11th in rebounds (6.9) and fifth in assists (4.9). Richmond played 51 minutes in the loss to Creighton, finishing with a triple double (21 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists). He struggled shooting the rock, though, going just 8-of-32.
Providence vs. Seton Hall prediction and pick
The biggest question is if Seton Hall can manage the lack of rest after its marathon loss to Creighton. Providence has had a week in-between games, so the Friars will be fresh.
Providence may have righted the ship momentarily by blowing out last-place DePaul, but the Friars have struggled mightily with Hopkins out for the year. The Friars lost four straight in the Big East by an average margin of 8.8 points per game, including two games at home.
Providence’s defense is No. 10 in efficiency, No. 13 in effective field goal percentage and No. 16 in defending two-point shots. Seton Hall was one of the hottest teams in the country before losing a coin flip to Creighton, winning five consecutive games behind the backcourt trio of Richmond, Dre Davis and Al-Amir Dawes, which combine for 44.2 points per game.
The Pirates’ defense is No. 74 overall in efficiency and struggles to guard the perimeter (No. 216), but Providence hasn’t been able to connect from downtown (32.8%). Both offenses struggle with turnovers, but Seton Hall should have the advantage on the glass with its No. 7 offensive rebounding percentage.
Providence isn’t fixed just because it blew out DePaul and Seton Hall will be starting a new conference winning streak Wednesday at the Prudential Center.
