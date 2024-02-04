Providence vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 4
Providence vs. Villanova: Find out the odds, trends, and key players to watch in this exciting Big East matchup!
Villanova is reeling in the Big East, losing five-straight games and six of its last seven.
The Wildcats are doing their best to find some kind of momentum this season and they'll try to give a spark to their season today when they take on the Providence Friars, who are 5-5 in Big East action.
Let's dive into the odds, trends, key players, and my best bet for Sunday's Big East showdown.
Providence vs. Villanova odds, spread, and total
Providence vs. Villanova betting trends
- Providence is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Providence's last six games
- Providence is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Villanova
- Providence is 5-0 ATS in its last five road gmaes
- Villanova is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Villanova's last seven games
Providence vs. Villanova how to watch
- Date: Sunday, February 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Providence Record: 14-7 (5-5 in Big East)
- Villanova Record: 11-10 (4-6 in Big East)
Providence vs. Villanova key players to watch
Providence
Devin Carter: Providence's guard, Devin Carter, is its biggest difference maker on offense, averaging 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. Villanova will need to shut him down on the perimeter if they want to win this game.
Villanova
Eric Dixon: Villanova's forward can crush teams down low, which is exactly where Providence has shown to be weak at times. If he can take over the game on offense, he gives the Wildcats their best chance to win this game.
Providence vs. Villanova prediction and pick
Villanova's recent slump isn't just bad luck. The Wildcats have been playing some bad basketball of late and I have no interest laying any points on them as a betting favorites. They're just 197th in effective field goal percentage, well below the Friars who come in at 83rd.
Both teams are three-point shooting teams, ranking inside the top 65 in the country in three point shot rate, but it's Providence who does a much better job defending the perimeter. The Friars are 45th in opponent three point field goal percentage, while the Wildcats come in at 185th.
I'll bet on Villanova's slump to continue tonight and take the points with Providence on the road.
Pick: Providence +4.5
