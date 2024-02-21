Providence vs. Xavier Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Friars Undervalued)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Providence vs. Xavier on Wednesday, Feb. 21.
By Reed Wallach
Two teams in the middle of the Big East standings will look to improve its conference outlook, and NCAA Tournament hopes, with a win on Wednesday night.
Last time Providence and Xavier played, the Musketeers won by 20 on the road in one of the most impressive wins of what's been an injury riddled season for Sean Miller's squad.
Can Providence exact some revenge on Wednesday on the road, handing a potentially fatal blow to the Musketeers' postseason hopes?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Providence vs. Xavier on Wednesday night:
Providence vs. Xavier Odds, Spread and Total
Xavier vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Providence is 16-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Xavier is 14-11 ATS this season
- Providence is 8-2 ATS as an underdog
- Both teams have gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
Providence vs. Xavier How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cintas Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Providence Record: 17-9
- Xavier Record: 13-12
Providence vs. Xavier Key Players to Watch
Providence
Josh Oduro: Oduro has taken on a much bigger role for the Friars since the team lost big man Byrcen Hopkins for the year. The George Mason transfer had 20 points in the loss to Xavier, but he has continued to put up big numbers since, scoring 20 or more in five of eight games since. The big man is physical and a monster around the rim, and will put pressure on the Musketeers defense at all times.
Xavier
Dayvion McKnight: The Xavier point guard dished out eight assists in the teams road win at Providence, but it's been his shooting in Big East play that has been notable. He is up to 44% from beyond the arc on a healthy volume of about four per game, can he out-pace a limited Providence offense.
Providence vs. Xavier Prediction and Pick
While many will point to the blowout win for Xavier as a reason to lay the points with the home team, I'm going to taek the underdog Friars as an inflated underdog.
Xavier is a team reliant on playing in the open court to offset its limted offense that doesn't do well in a crowded, grind it out affair. However, in the first meeting, the Musketeers hit 12 of its 24 free throws to outpace the Friars in what was a tight first half. However, ShotQuality deemed that game was a convincing Providence win, giving the team a 71% win expectancy following the loss.
Providence's defense will likely be up to the task in this one, an elite transition defense and all around lights out defense under first year head coach Kim English. The Friars are 37th in points allowed per possession allowed in transition which can force Xavier to play a more methodical style.
With Oduro taking over as the primary focus of the Friars offense, the team is a pain to deal with down low. The team is tops in Big East free throw rate and fourth in two-point field goal percentage. That's impactful against a Xavier defense that fouls at an above average rate and is league average in two-point defense.
I think this game is far closer than the first meeting and the Friars can make this a one possession affair.
Track Reed's bets here!