PSG vs. Barcelona Prediction and Odds for Champions League Quarter-Final
Previewing the first leg between PSG and Barcelona
PSG and Barcelona square off in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final matchup.
PSG was able to sneak by in a very tough group to get to the round of 16. They were then paired up with Real Sociedad and handled them with ease. PSG won 2-0 and 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals. They will be the home team for this first leg against Barcelona.
Barcelona won their group, but it was a rather weak group compared to some of the others. Nonetheless, Barcelona got the job done and advanced to the knockout stages. In the round of 16, Barcelona defeated Italian side SSC Napoli 4-1 on the aggregate.
PSG vs. Barcelona Odds
PSG vs. Barcelona Prediction for Champions League Quarter-Final
PSG are the team to watch in the quarter-finals. They escaped out of a very tough group, and handed business against a pretty good Real Sociedad team in the round of 16. This is all thanks to Kylian Mbappe and his six goals. Mbappe scored three of the four goals against Real Sociedad, and he seems to be on a mission to lead PSG to their first-ever Champions League title.
PSG has dominated Ligue 1 in France, which is a surprise to nobody. They are able to play well this season by really putting the pressure on the opposition. They have the second-highest average possession (65.3 percent), third-most big chances (28), second-most corners (57), and fourth-most expected goals (16.3) in the Champions League. PSG are a very tough team to beat if allowed to hold the ball and dominate possession.
Barcelona have not lost in their last 11 matches, and they are unbeaten in their last five road games. In La Liga, Barcelona have just three losses, and none of them have come on the road. Barcelona have to continue this success on the road if they want to beat PSG in this first leg.
In the Champions League, Barcelona is third in averaging possession (58.9 percent), third in shots on target per match (5.9), and third in touches inside the opposition box (279). They rival PSG when it comes to putting the pressure on, and that is their style of play. Barcelona is going to rip shots on the net and force PSG to be as good as they can be on the defensive side of the field.
I would not be surprised to see both teams score a couple of times in this game, so if a winner is decided, it will be whoever scores last. I do like Barcelona a little more than PSG in this game, though.
Pick: Barcelona to win
