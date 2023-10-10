Public bettors are having historic start to NFL season
The public is off to a great start betting on the NFL this season.
Sports betting is notorious for being much harder than it seems at first glance.
Before people start betting, everyone seems to think they know best and can pick winners with ease on a weekly basis. Usually, we find out pretty quickly that it isn't that easy. Blindly betting on the good teams to bet the bad teams is generally a bad strategy.
But, some times the public gets hot and the obvious bets are the right bets. That's exactly what has happened through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
Public bettors have strong start to NFL season
Teams who are receiving more than half the amount of bets on them to cover the spread are winning at a rate of 62%. Meaning, you'd be up a nice little profit if you just looked at which team was the more popular team to bet on in every game this season and take that side.
Sportsbooks can't be a fan of this result. They usually take the "sharp" side of the action, which is the side that professional bettors are on. When the "public" wins, sportsbooks and the pros lose.
Will this trend keep up for the rest of the season? Likely not, but there's no way to tell when it will end. For the time being, it may just be best to not overthink your wagers. Take the side you think will win and hope for the best.
If you want to join the public and get in on the action, you need to hurry up and sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook because for a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager! Just click the link below to sign up to take advantage of this unbelievable offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!