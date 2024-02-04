Public Bettors Hammering Chiefs to Win Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers
Now that we're officially one week out from Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to take a look at which side bettors are backing to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
At most sportsbooks, specifically BetMGM, people are all over the Kansas City Chiefs to take down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 to win their second-straight championship and third in the last five years.
Super Bowl 58 betting splits
According to John Ewing, who works in Data and PR for BetMGM, 83% of bets placed on a side for Super Bowl 58 are one the Chiefs to win the game.
Despite the public love for the Chiefs, they're still set as betting underdogs to San Francisco.
Cheifs vs. 49ers odds
This game comes down to whether you want to back the best quarterback in the NFL on a team that knows how to get it done, or a team that had more success in the 2023 season.
Few would have argued that the 49ers were the better team in the regular season, but the Chiefs are playing the best football they've played all season and it's tough to bet against Mahomes, who has proven time and time again that he plays his best in the postseason.
If you want to know what side I'm backing, you can read my full betting preview here.
The Chiefs are currently set as +110 underdogs, meaning a $100 bet on them to win would profit a bettor $110 if they're able to get it done.
If you want to place a bet at BetMGM, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account. If you do, you'll receive $158 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.