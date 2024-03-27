Purdue FW vs. Norfolk State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for CIT Championship (Take the Underdog Mastodons)
College basketball betting preview for Purdue FW-Norfolk State.
Norfolk State shook off the rust in its CIT opener on Saturday, using a 53-point second half to pull away from Alabama A&M at Echols Hall. The Spartans had five players in double figures and now are short underdogs in Wednesday’s CIT Championship game against Purdue FW.
Purdue FW Has pulled out two thrillers on the road in the CIT, getting past Bowling Green (77-75) and Tarleton State (73-72). Who pulls out the CIT title? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Purdue FW vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Purdue FW -1.5
- Norfolk State +1.5
Moneyline:
- Purdue FW -118
- Norfolk State -102
Total:
- OVER 145.5
- UNDER 145.5
Purdue FW vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends
- Purdue FW is 19-13-1 ATS this season
- Norfolk State is 13-17-1 ATS this season
- Purdue FW is 12-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- Norfolk State is 7-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 18-15 in Purdue FW games this season
- The OVER is 13-17 in Norfolk State games this season
Purdue FW vs. Norfolk State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 27
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Echols Hall
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Purdue FW record: 23-12
- Norfolk State record: 23-11
Purdue FW vs. Norfolk State Key Players to Watch
Purdue FW
Rasheed Bello: The 6-foot junior guard is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field this season. In two CIT games, Bello has combined for 32 points on 13-of-23 shooting with 5 rebounds and 8 assists. Bello had a team-high 21 points to lead Purdue FW past Tarleton State in the CIT semifinals on Monday.
Norfolk State
Allen Betrand: Coming off the bench for the Spartans, Betrand, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Norfolk State’s CIT semifinal win over Alabama A&M. Betran averaged 11.4 points per game and has shot 54% or better from the field in five of his last seven outings.
Purdue FW vs. Norfolk State Prediction and Pick
Norfolk State is chasing history, trying to become the first team in program history to go undefeated at home. The Spartans are 14-0 inside Echols Hall this season and will have to pull out an outright win as an underdog Wednesday to hoist the CIT trophy.
Norfolk State’s offense will have to turn around its poor efficiency numbers to win the CIT final. The Spartans are the No. 246 team in KenPom in effective field goal percentage and are below-average from both 2 - and 3-point range. Ball security could be an issue as Purdue FW ranks No. 16 in the nation in turnover percentage (No. 22 in steals) while sloppy play has plagued Norfolk State this season (No. 279 in turnover percentage).
On the defensive side of the ball, Norfolk State is one of the best defenses in creating turnovers (No. 9), though Purdue FW likes to play fast (No. 32 in average possession length) while being a top-60 shooting team in the country. Purdue FW shoots triples at the 56th-highest rate in the nation and that’s where Norfolk State’s defense is at its weakest. The Spartans are the No. 228 defense in defending 3-point shots. Purdue FW spoils Norfolk State’s attempt at a perfect season at home. Back the Mastodons.
Pick: Purdue FW +1.5
